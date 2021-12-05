Hotel do Grêmio in São Paulo is the target of fireworks and invasion before a game with Corinthians | Guild

The atmosphere for the decisive game for Grêmio against Corinthians, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, was even heavier. A group of 15 people was at the concentration of the Gaucho club in Guarulhos, fired rockets and even got out of the car in the local parking lot.

The report is that around five in the morning, two cars surrounded the hotel and started a battery of fireworks. One of the vehicles entered the parking area, the men climbing out of the car and dropping the rockets again until security approached.

Those present also left a coffin with the colors and symbol of the Guild as provocation and flowers. in allusion to the possible downgrade of the Tricolor this Sunday. If they lose to Corinthians, Grêmio drops to Serie B.

In the confusion, there was also the promise of the group to return after this Sunday’s match at Neo Química Arena. One person was arrested because of the confusion, as reported by those present at the Grêmio gathering.