How Flamengo can still play the Super Cup against Atlético-MG even without winning the Brazilian Cup or the Brazilian Cup

If Brazilian champion Atlético-MG also wins the Copa do Brasil, he will face the second-placed Brasileirão in the Super Cup

After ending a 50-year fast without win the Brazilian Championship, O Atlético-MG is guaranteed in the next edition of Brazil Super Cup, a tournament that puts the champion of the brazilian and of the Brazil’s Cup.

However, Atlético-MG will still play the final of the Copa do Brasil against Athletic-PR. And, according to CBF regulations, if Rooster is champion of both competitions, his opponent in the Supercopa do Brasil will be the Brazilian vice-champion.

O Flamengo, with 71 points, is Brasileirão’s second place, and can no longer be reached by any other team. In this way, he would be Atlético-MG’s opponent, if the team led by Cuca also wins the Copa do Brasil.

If Athletico-PR wins the Copa do Brasil, the regulations will follow the same and Minas Gerais and Paraná would face each other in the Super Cup.

The first leg of the Copa do Brasil will be on December 12, at 5 pm (GMT), at Mineirão. The return will take place on the 15th, at 9.30 pm, at the Arena da Baixada.















