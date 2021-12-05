‘I had to go over bodies,’ says survivor

Survivor Cristiane dos Santos Clavé, 34, said in testimony this Saturday that she had to close her eyes and feel on the walls to get out of the Kiss nightclub, in Santa Maria (RS), amidst the fire. Outside, he said he went “over bodies” on the ground to look for a friend, who ended up dying on the spot. Cristiane is the 13th person to testify in the four-day trial of four defendants, in Porto Alegre.

“When I got out of there, I already saw six people thrown into the Carrefour parking lot (which is in front of the nightclub). Which, for me today, is the worst part going through there. It’s very close to my service. I don’t. I have a problem looking at the club, I have a problem looking the other way because I had to go over the bodies to look for him (a friend).”

Minutes before the fire, Cristiane went to the bathroom with a friend. On the way back, he saw people running. Initially, he thought it was a fight, a perception that changed in seconds, as he looked at the stage in an attempt to locate his friend.

“I went to try to see him, as he was very tall I said ‘ok, I’m going to see his head’. He wasn’t there, none of our friends were there, so I told her (a friend who was with her) ” let’s go outside.” And a lot of people around us thought it was a fight, but when I looked at the stage, the guy had a fire extinguisher trying to put it out. (…) It was as if the flames were inside the ceiling, but it was too small, in my vision it was going to be erased.”

Realizing the failed attempt, he turned to leave the place. “But at that point, everyone tried to get out and you kind of didn’t even have to walk,” he explained. On the way, he also helped two young women who were wearing high heels and sprained their ankles. “They started stepping on them, so I pulled them by the hand.” Passing by the cashier, he warned the attendant.

“As I walked forward it felt like the smoke caught an air conditioning pipe and went over it and reached the front. When I got there (close to the door) the smoke was very hot. As I was already feeling short of air earlier, I took a deep breath, closed my mouth, closed my eyes, and went with my hand to the wall.”

She remembered, as she groped in the dark, of a table outside the club where the receptionist was controlling. “So I thought, okay, I’m going with my hand, I went to my hand until I found the table. Then, when I found the table, I knew the door was on the side (…) Then I fell because there was a guardrail.” At the site, there were already people trying to help out who was inside the nightclub.

Soon after, the young woman pulled out her cell phone and got in touch with her brother, saying that everything was fine. “And he said to me, ‘no, I don’t believe you, I’m going to go see you.’ Then he came and went and hugged me. I told him it was a horror movie.”

The brother even helped break the wall covering where the bathrooms were. “Then he came to me, said he was going in (the club) and I said ‘no, you’re not going in’.” Soon after, firefighters sealed off the place and no one else could enter the nightclub. “Then he took me home and then when he arrived at the front door I collapsed because I had gone back to my children”

Cristiane said she didn’t sleep for 48 hours and reported that she lost about 15 friends and acquaintances.