‘I never want to cause pain’ · TV News

Protagonist of Love Without Measure, Leandro Hassum apologized and said he was “heart-aching” with the critics of the actress Juliana Caldas to the Netflix film. Last Wednesday (1st), she stated that the film is full of capacitating jokes and prejudice against PwD (people with disabilities).

Hassum plays cardiologist Ricardo Leão in the production. The film used special effects and editing tricks to turn him into a man with dwarfism. The fact that he was not a dwarf was criticized by Juliana.

“I’m really sorry, because I never want, through my films and art, to cause pain. On the contrary, my purpose will always be to amuse, to entertain, as I believe in aggregating humor for the whole family. The film tells a story of love, of belonging and inclusion, valuing the abilities of its characters and repudiating any prejudice of any kind,” stated Hassum, in a note sent to the newspaper O Globo.

According to him, the current world is still far from the ideal, but it is moving “in the sense of not giving space to any kind of prejudice, segregation or exclusion” and that this was the intention of Amor Semmedida:

The intention, through the lightness of humor, was to address the importance of living in a world with more love and respect, where being accepted and loved is independent of physical characteristics. I stay here with my heart hurt for somehow not having transmitted this to Juliana Caldas and more than open to welcoming her with my total affection and respect.

See the movie trailer below:

Juliana Caldas detonates film

For Juliana Caldas, the general public does not care about capacitive jokes, but if they were racist, homophobic or fat phobic, the matter would possibly be taken more seriously.

“Because the movie is about humor. When we talk about dwarfism, most of the time it’s in this form of joke and it’s totally empowering and prejudiced. Dwarfism is considered a handicap. accept,” explained the actress in her Instagram video last week.

Juliana became known when playing the character Estela, who was mistreated by her mother (played by Marieta Severo) for being a dwarf in O Outros Lado do Paraíso (2017). For her, the telenovela dealt with the subject in the right way.

One of Amor Sem Medida’s jokes was reported by the actress as one of the worst moments: “One of the approaches in the film is to compare the male sexual organ with his size. It’s absurd, we try to fight for respect, for our space . For example, a space that could have had a really dwarfed actor in the film didn’t.”

See the actress’s video below: