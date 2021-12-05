While the traditional Friday party was on at Record’s A Fazenda 13, Mileide Mihaile decided to call Rico Melquiades to talk. At a certain point, the girl began to cry and vented on Bil Araújo, with whom she believed she had a friendship within the rural reality.

“Friend, the worst thing is that I like him as a friend. You believe? I thought he would be my friend out there for life. That’s it. I thought he was going to be my friend, I thought he liked me. I never left his side, do you understand?”, said the digital influencer. “I know and everyone is watching,” said the comedian.

Mileide Mihaile Mileide is in The Farm 13Play/PlayPlus Mileide Mihaile cries in The Farm 13 The Farm 13Playback / PlayPlus mileide mihaile Mileide MihaileInstagram/Reproduction Safadão-Yhudi-e-Mileide Wesley Safadão, son Yhudi and his ex MileideReproduction/Social Media Mileide Mihaile-1 Mileide is a digital influencerInstagram/Reproduction 0

“I have very few friends, very few, but I liked his energy so much (…) I thought it was real”, continues Mileide, shaken. “You are for real,” said Rico. “And I gave myself up from the first time he saved me. I bought everything, I was willing to do anything, open-hearted, but when I saw that he was just using me, playing with me, I was (…), damn, old man”, she declared.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.