‘I took medicine to lose weight’ · TV News

Ana Baird identifies with the drama of Nicole, her character in Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo. Like the comedian, the actress says that she suffered from fat phobia throughout her life, which led to self-esteem problems. The interpreter emphasizes that she even took medicine to lose weight.

“It’s important to talk about this pressure to lose weight, which is not for health, but for aesthetics. It’s important that people know what fat phobia is, and Nicole will be a victim for several moments. I suffered all my life. I wasn’t even fat like now, I’ve been on a diet so much,” she said in an interview with the newspaper Extra, published this Saturday (4).

“I took medicine to lose weight, I had an accordion effect. I tried to be thin in the least healthy ways possible,” Ana reported. well,” he stated.

“There are days when I think I’m ugly and others beautiful, but I don’t hate myself anymore. When I think it’s not good, I take a shower, change into a nice outfit, go for sex with my husband, masturbate or anything that gives me pleasure and make me feel good,” he confessed.

The actress, who is married to musician Cacau Ferrari, says she felt a strong exchange with the audience because of her character’s story.

“Several people come to me and tell me about the humiliations, the lack of self-esteem. It was on the internet that I also started to find support. At one point, I got fed up and saw that it was no longer possible to continue starving, hating and mistreating me. If I can help other women, I will do it with great pleasure and love,” said the actress.

Nicole’s costume is wonderful. I get messages asking where the pieces are from because it’s difficult to buy clothes for fat. For a long time, I tried to hide my body. I accepted myself, but I didn’t know how to value it. With Nicole, I learned to dress better. Don’t I have a waist? (laughter).

Ana also defends Nicole’s humor, who often makes self-deprecating jokes. “I understand Nicole’s critical way. She snipes, tells the truth in a funny way. But she makes a joke against herself. It’s a defense, because people will laugh at you and not at you. It’s for that disguise! Me too! I’ve done this a lot, but I stopped. It’s not nice to belittle yourself to defend yourself,” he stressed.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

