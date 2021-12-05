‘I’m sorry’ · TV News

Batista (Ernani Moraes) will be one of the victims of the cholera epidemic in Nos Tempos do Imperador. On his deathbed, the farmer will lament for not having been able to buy Lupita’s (Roberta Rodrigues) manumission before leaving. “I’m sorry”, will ask the tramp, who will succumb in the arms of the captive in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the coffee grower will finally be able to convince Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to sell Lupita. However, anger will reach the court and disrupt the couple’s plans. Nélio’s father (João Pedro Zappa) will contract the disease and will die in bed.

In the scenes that will air next Saturday (11), the coconut candy seller will appear taking care of her beloved. “My mouth is dry,” Batista complained, moaning in pain. “Drink this water with lemon, that helps”, will offer the espevitada.

The Baron of Fervedouro will still complain of cramps, and the slave will apply a mixture of oils to his legs to relieve the pain. “Go ahead, my love. You’ll be all right,” the young woman will say. “I can’t take it anymore. I’m sorry. I’m a weakling,” the sick man will vent.

“No, it’s not. You’re strong as a bull,” Lupita will say, in tears. “You’re my angel. Too bad I’m going to die without having managed to give you your freedom”, will sadden the father of Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes). “Don’t say that! Be quiet so you don’t get tired. Breathe, my love!”, the captive will advise.

Lupita will be groundless with death

Lupita despairs of Batista’s death

The farmer’s condition will deteriorate a lot, and Lupita will ask Nélio to call Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski). Roberta Rodrigues’ character will not leave her loved one’s bed and will cry a lot when she sees him sick.

“It’s my time,” Lota’s husband (Paula Cohen) will notice. “Don’t talk like that, my love,” the girl will ask. “‘My love’… It’s good to know that I was truly loved in this life. And by you”, will release the character of Ernani Moraes. “What will become of me without you?”, the slave will despair.

“You are a strong woman. I want you to be happy… I love you so much”, the baron will declare. “I love you too, I love you”, will assure the coconut seller. “Thank you for making me smile again. I was a happy man because of you… I’m going in peace”, will thank the coffee grower. Batista, then, will die and leave his beloved without ground or freedom .

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

