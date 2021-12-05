In a statement to the police, Flamengo Ramon’s side said he was surprised by a cyclist who would have crossed the road in front of him

RIO – The football player Ramon Ramos Lima, Flamengo’s side, who ran over a cyclist in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, gave a statement this Saturday night, at the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca). The victim, identified as Jonatas Davi dos Santos, did not resist the injuries and died. When heard at the police station, the side said that he was surprised by the bicycle, which would have crossed the road in front of the Honda Civic he was driving. The accident occurred shortly before 20:30, in the left lane of the Avenida das Américas side lane, towards Alvorada, at the height of the Interlagos BRT station. Ramon also informed that after the impact he stopped the car to provide assistance and that he called the Fire Department.

Ramon player car damaged after the accident. Photo: Reproduction

According to his testimony to the police, to which O GLOBO had exclusive access, the player said that he remained in the place, and that, after the victim was rescued in a fire ambulance, he received the news that the cyclist had not resisted the injuries. The athlete also claimed not to have consumed alcohol and informed that he was at a speed compatible with the route. He also highlighted that, just before the accident site, there is a speed camera.

Jonatas relatives arrive at the IML to recognize the deliveryman’s body. Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

The delivery man was taken to Hospital Lourenço Jorge, but he arrived lifeless. The body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute, in downtown Rio. Initially, Ramon will have to answer for the crime of manslaughter (when there is no intention to kill) .

Jonatas Davi dos Santos was 30 years old and the father of three girls. He lived in Piabetá, Magé, and had been working delivering a food app for about six months, after losing his job as a bricklayer’s assistant due to the pandemic. According to the family, he was on a bicycle because he had his motorcycle stolen and was saving money to buy another one.

The bicycle belonged to an aunt of Jonathan. The boy went every day from Magé to Recreio dos Bandeirantes, where his aunt lives, to get on his bike and work.

The bicycle used by Jonatas at the time of the accident. Photo: Reproduction

Shaken, Jonatas’ relatives arrived at the IML around 11am this Sunday to recognize the body of the deliveryman and declined to give interviews. On social media, the deliveryman’s wife gave an emotional outburst: “You were everything to me and now there is only an emptiness in my chest. My husband left and took a piece of mine with him. Which gives me strength to be able to move on they are our princesses. My heart is broken and I can only think of all that we still had to live for,” she said.

