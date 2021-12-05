In addition to aesthetics, botox can be used as a medication – 12/04/2021

Every four months, 38-year-old administrative assistant Sônia Figueiredo de Lima receives botulinum toxin applications. The reason is not wrinkles or expression lines, but the motor sequelae of a stroke suffered by her 8 years ago. “Botox helps me relax my muscles. This gives me a better quality of life, as it avoids pain and facilitates physiotherapy. I don’t go without it”, says she, who receives injections in points of the body such as the soles of the feet, calves and arms .

Famous in aesthetic procedures, botox is one of the brands of botulinum toxin, a neurotoxin produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. This toxin temporarily blocks the release of a neurotransmitter substance – acetylcholine – into muscle. So the brain cannot send the information back to the muscle to contract and it freezes. Without muscle contractions, the skin is relaxed and creases and wrinkles do not appear.

The multiple functions of botox

Botulinum toxin has other lesser known medical applications, but with therapeutic potential, such as its use in neurological treatments. Chronic migraine, bruxism, hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), sialorrhea (excessive salivation), sequelae of brain damage, stroke, cranial trauma, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, for example, can be faced with applications of the toxin.

“In the same logic as aesthetic procedures, botulinum toxin prevents the release of the neurotransmitter that will activate muscles and glands. Therefore, it is possible to block pain signals, avoid contractions, excess salivation or sweating”, explains neurologist William Rezende, from Portuguese Charity of São Paulo. According to him, the toxin applications can reduce, on average, 50% of pain attacks with migraine and 50% of the intensity of these pains. In the case of neuropathic pain, it is possible to reduce the intensity from 40% to 50%. “There are patients who suffer from pain with a simple touch of the sheet. This type of case has an even greater improvement”, he says.

In the treatment of chronic migraine with botulinum toxin for 4 years, the lawyer Tabata Nunciato Previtalli, 38, feels a significant improvement in the disease she has faced since she was 5 years old. “Migraine has always disrupted my life. I used to live in the emergency room to receive medication in the vein, I was even hospitalized. Botox was a watershed, as I rarely have crises that make it impossible for me to work, have a social life and do my normal activities”, he says. Every three months, Tabata receives injections at points such as the head, forehead, shoulders and jaw. “These are quiet sessions. They use anesthetic before the injection and the needle is fine”, he says.

Neurologist Simone Amorim, director of Clínica Vita, where Tabata makes the applications, confirms that the applications are quick. “It is a minimally invasive procedure. The professional will adapt the injections according to the size of the muscle and the clinical indication. The doses will vary according to what I want to treat and where I want to treat. After the session, you go out and do your activities normally.”

Children also benefit from the application to tackle neurological problems. This is the case of Arthur Delfito Maranho, 5 years old. Because of cerebral palsy, he has spasticity, a disorder characterized by tight or tight muscles that cannot be controlled. He has received injections of botulinum toxin for 1 year, with applications every three months.

The application in the groin facilitates the handling of care when changing clothes and diapers, for example. In the thumb, the toxin prevents the tendon from shortening. On the shoulder, it helps with positioning, as without the application, the shoulders are too far back, due to the tension in the muscles of the arm. “We felt a lot of improvement after the treatment”, says Caroline Delfito Rodrigues, 28, mother of Arthur. “Today, we manage to handle him without pain and discomfort, helping him to have a happy life. He does the activities without getting angry, he holds pencils and toys in his hands.”

Another person who benefits from this type of treatment is the trader Patrícia Lagar Fresneda, 40, who has been undergoing treatment for a year to face the sequelae of a stroke.

According to neurologist Simone Amorim, the procedure can be done in an outpatient clinic or hospital and side effects are rare. She explains that an unwanted effect that can happen at the beginning of treatment for muscle stiffness is weakness, due to a dose greater than necessary. “It’s like a scale, because you need to find a dose that removes the stiffness in the right measure”, adds the doctor.

Treatment is available through health insurance and also through SUS

As the patient Patrícia Fresneda has no medical insurance, she needs to pay for each botulinum toxin application session, which can cost from R$4,000 to R$7,000, a price that varies according to the professional or clinic, application points and amount of toxin to be applied. But the SUS, the Unified Health System, and medical agreements are required to pay for the treatment of diseases defined in the List of Procedures and Events in Health of the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS), such as dystonias, spasticities and sequelae of stroke and trauma intracranial, for example.

When she discovered she had dystonia, a disorder that causes involuntary movements of muscles in the body, 44-year-old architect Ana Flávia Rolim couldn’t afford botulinum toxin application sessions to improve her seizures. But she was able to start the procedure in 2017, when it became covered by her health insurance. “The trembling in my head made me want to steady it, but it gave me pain in my neck and spine and a lot of tiredness. One day I almost fell on the street because of dizziness. But after the applications, the trembling and the pain passed”, he says. Is it over there.

At Hospital Santa Marcelina, in Itaquera, east of São Paulo, more than 500 patients receive free neurological treatment with botulinum toxin by SUS annually, according to the head of the Neuromuscular Block Outpatient Clinic, neurologist Pablo Nascimento. In addition to improving the functional capacity of patients, treatment with botulinum toxin helps prevent complications such as muscle deformities, notes Nascimento. “Another advantage is the reduction in the use of other medications that have side effects and even the need for surgery”, he says.

Birth testifies to good results. “I met patients who stopped driving because of an illness, who couldn’t leave the house. They couldn’t work, type, write, play an instrument. These people went back to doing these activities in a natural way”, he says. “Many patients with spasticity and dystonia cry with happiness during the return visit. My work is rewarding.”