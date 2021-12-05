In leaky audio, Felipe Melo talks about the departure of Palmeiras

Credit: Disclosure/Palm Trees

This Saturday afternoon (4), Palmeiras surprises and officially announced the departure of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, who has defended the club since 2017. In an audio leaked on the web, the player comments on his departure from Verdão, where he shows no regret from the former club, on the contrary.

Felipe Melo’s cycle at Palmeiras has come to an end, the 38-year-old player ended his time on the São Paulo team on a high with the conquest of liberators 2021, however, did not have its relationship renewed and as revealed in an alleged audio leaked on the web, it did not receive any proposal to renew alviverde.

“Easy, it happens, it is part! That’s right there (leaving Palmeiras), the important thing is the legacy we leave behind. The titles, five years of many achievements and the love we have for Palmeiras. Oh, life is very good. But if anyone is saying that Palmeiras made an offer to me, it’s a lie,” he said.

“Palmeiras didn’t make any offer to me, not for a year, not for two years, not for six months, nothing. It’s true that I wanted to play for two years…but life goes on”, he added.

Listen to the alleged leaked audio of Felipe Melo talking about his departure from Palmeiras:

The leaked audio of Felipe Melo, denying the proposal to renew the Palmeiras 💚🐷pic.twitter.com/fvBqptuAF3 — INFOS Lecture ⓟ 🐷💚 🇮🇹 (@Infos_lecture) December 4, 2021

