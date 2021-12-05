In RS, Moro asks for Bolsonaro’s position on execution of sentence in second instance

On the first visit to Rio Grande do Sul after joining the program and becoming a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic, former judge and former minister Sergio Moro once again criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this time the focus was his lack of position in relation to the second instance execution. Moro and Bolsonaro have exchanged criticisms in recent days.

“The current president has never defended second instance execution and has never moved a comma, a finger to work for maintenance. On the contrary, as a minister, I spoke with ministers (of the STF) and publicly defended (…) I have a very clear side, which is that of justice and impunity. The president cannot enter this dispute because he needs to clarify what his position is. Let him take a stand”, he stated.

The change in the understanding of the Supreme Court, in November 2019, on the execution of sentences in second instance allowed, for example, the release of former president Lula. Moro said Bolsonaro celebrated his release, while the president reacted by calling him a ‘liar’. When defending the return of the measure, Moro mentioned that the project on the subject will be discussed next week in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Federal Chamber.

Lava Jato protest and defense

In pre-campaign, Sergio Moro was the main attraction of the first party convention of the acronym in Rio Grande do Sul. In addition to the party event, on Friday night he met with a group of businessmen and, this Saturday morning, with Governor Eduardo Leite.

At the convention, which lasted two hours, he followed the affiliation of new members, among them that of Federal Deputy Maurício Dziedricki, who left the PTB, aligned speeches on the importance of ending extreme polarity in politics and recovering the debate on combat the corruption.

In his speech, which lasted about 20 minutes, Moro recalled and defended the Lava Jato operation, which brought notoriety to him, who was then a lower court judge. Afterwards, he praised the fight against corruption, in a repetition of the speeches they have made.

His actions in Lava Jato, as well as the political model he represents in politics, were criticized at the beginning of the event. One group, made up mostly of women, protested Moro’s presence. With posters, they mentioned that Moro represents the same as Bolsonaro and the cries of a fascist. Capital councilor Jonas Reis (PT) was in the group. The presence of the protesters created a beginning of confusion with Moro’s supporters. The act lasted less than 10 minutes. After the event, Moro returned to defend the operation. “There’s nothing to be ashamed of about the Lava Jato.”

at the time of the protest, the ex-minister was still not there, because before the convention, Moro met with Governor Eduardo Leite for breakfast. About Leite, Moro said he is “a great picture of the country”, even though he lost the PSDB previews to Governor João Doria. He stated that he is talking to leaders of various parties for the construction of the candidacy. And he was emphatic when he said that the banner of the fight against corruption will distance those linked to processes. “The fight against corruption is in my DNA, so the whole conversation is important, however, we have limits that we never crossed,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Receives Invitation to Join Somos

The event, which took place at Teatro Dante Barone, brought together hundreds of people and members of other acronyms as well, such as the PSDB, such as deputy governor Ranolfo Vieira Júnior, the head of the Civil House, Artur Lemos, and state deputy Faisal Karam; from PP, state deputy Ernani Polo, and from Citizenship, state deputy Any Ortiz.

The only one among them to speak, Ranolfo said that he could not fail to be present, since many there “had the origin of the same party”, in a reference to the PTB. The deputy governor highlighted the importance of the fight against corruption, paraphrasing Moro. Afterwards, the national president of Podemos, deputy Renata Abreu, sent a direct invitation to join the acronym. “Anything, you’ll jump here”, she said, when mentioning the advances of the Leite/Ranolfo administration.

Ranolfo left the PTB after criticism from then-national president Roberto Jefferson. He joined the acronym being appointed as a possible candidate for the government of the State, at the time when Leite disputed the PSDB’s preliminary ruling for the presidency of the Republic.





Regarding the 2022 elections, the party’s articulators are working to elect a bench in the Gaucho Assembly and in the Federal Chamber, in addition to ensuring the re-election of Lasier Martins in the Senate. However, in addition to the affiliation of federal deputy Maurício Dziedricki, the state president of the acronym, Everton Braz, guarantees that in March, when the window of party exchange will open, the party will already have representation in the Assembly and bench in the Chamber. At the event, pre-candidates for the position of state and federal deputy were also launched.