In the United States, a new Ômicron variant has already been confirmed in 15 states and increases demand for vaccination

WASHINGTON AND BRUSSELS — In the United States, many vaccination clinics and US officials are reporting long lines at vaccination posts recently, thanks to both the demand for booster shots and fears caused by the Ômicron variant. The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in about 15 states so far, but the Delta variant continues to cause the majority of Covid-19 cases nationwide, according to Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . At least 15 states have reported cases of Omicron: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

“We know we have several dozen cases and we’re following them closely. And we’re hearing every day about more and more likely cases, so that number is likely to increase,” Rochelle Walensky told ABC News in an interview.

Tensions in the US vaccination program are also exacerbated by the widespread labor shortage that is affecting many sectors, including healthcare.

“What the public needs to keep in mind is that we have a stressed and strained healthcare delivery system,” said Mitchel Rothholz, immunization policy leader for the American Association of Pharmacists.

Demand for vaccines has soared from an average of less than a million doses a day through much of October to an average of 1.5 million a day in recent weeks, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Demand for boosters and initial doses appears to be driving this increase.

Rothholz said he’s noticed that pharmacies are shifting to a schedule-based model with increasing demand, similar to when vaccines were first released and there was a crowd to get them. This means that people wanting a vaccine may need to plan ahead and may have to wait a few more days.

“We need to adopt a system where we can manage expectations,” he said.

The Biden government is trying to facilitate vaccination. Announcing actions on Thursday to protect against Delta and Ômicron, President Biden said the government would create hundreds of family vaccination clinics, one-stop shops for first shots and boosters. Partners in a federal pharmacy program, including major chains like CVS and Rite Aid, will also make ‘family-based scheduling’ available in the coming months, according to the White House.

Since the advent of the Ômicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that everyone age 18 and older receive a booster injection six months after taking Pfizer or Moderna or two months after a Johnson & Johnson injection.

Dr. Leana Wen, professor of public health at George Washington University, said there are some pockets in the country where vaccines are expiring because demand is low and others where lines are longer than a month ago because of increased demand .

But, she said, demand will likely decline in a few weeks.

“Whenever there’s a new recommendation, there are early adopters who are extremely eager to get that boost now,” she said, adding that “supply and demand will balance out in no time.”

Richard Clark, director of emergency management for Bernalillo County, which includes Albuquerque, said the county ran vaccination clinics that would attract about 300 or 400 people at a time. He says he often heard comments about people driving from counties an hour away to get the vaccine because they were worried about the upcoming holidays and the strains of the virus.

“We decided to make a big move and applied a thousand doses probably in a day and a half.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said this week that demand for vaccines soared after boosters became widely available.

Ten cases of Covid-19 on US cruise

Ten people were detected with Covid-19 on a cruise with more than 3,200 people that returns this Sunday to the city of New Orleans, Louisiana. of the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). The trip departed New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

It is not yet known whether sick people have been infected by the new variant.

Protests spread in Europe

In Europe, protests against restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 are spreading across several countries. In Frankfurt, Germany, protesters were dispersed yesterday by police because they were without masks. In Vienna, Austria, thousands of people carried posters against the re-imposed lockdown on the country, which in November became the first in Western Europe to re-enforce a lockdown and decide to make vaccination mandatory from February.

Today, in Belgium, police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters. Sharing updates on the protest, journalist Justin Stares tweeted: ‘Police are using tear gas to clean streets near the European Commission,’ adding: “Now it’s pretty chaotic.”

A few thousand demonstrators marched peacefully through the center of the Belgian capital to the neighborhood that houses the headquarters of the European Union institutions, where the demonstration came to an end. In the EU neighborhood, a group of protesters wearing black hoods and shouting “freedom” started throwing stones at the police, who reacted.

“I can’t stand discrimination in any way, and now there’s the vaccination pass which is discriminatory, sanctions for the unvaccinated which are discriminatory as well,” argued martial arts professor Alain Sienaort.

The country has already closed nightclubs and required people to work from home as part of an effort to contain new cases of the disease. Bars and restaurants have to close at 11pm. Indoor events can only happen if people are seated. Private meetings are prohibited.

Great Britain: More restrictions after 160 cases of the new Ômicron variant

As the number of confirmed cases of the Ômicron coronavirus variant has increased to 160 in Britain, the government on Saturday announced an increase in travel restrictions to combat its spread.

As of Tuesday, travelers will be required to take a coronavirus test within 48 hours of travel to Great Britain, regardless of their vaccination status. Britain will also impose restrictions on travelers from Nigeria, as the country detected the variant in three travelers who arrived from South Africa in November, according to Ifedaya Adetifa, director general of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control.

The two additional measures imposed by Britain are the latest to come after a week of heightened concern that led to the introduction of a series of restrictions designed to delay the incursion of the Ômicron variant.

Currently, travelers must isolate themselves and undergo a coronavirus test on the second day after arrival. If the test is negative, they can end the isolation. Otherwise, they are expected to remain in isolation until they get a negative result.

Britain is considered a leader in genomic sequencing, with a well-run national program to track coronavirus mutations, so it has an advantage in tracking the spread of the variant.