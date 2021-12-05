In the US, Anitta links up with Rebecca and introduces Normani and Lil Nas X | celebrities



Anitta introduced Rebecca to Normani and Lil Nas X via video call – Playback/Instagram

Published 12/05/2021 08:45

Rio – Living in the US to expand her international career, Anitta was present at another renowned award ceremony this Saturday (4). The 28-year-old singer joined big names in international pop music for the delivery of the “Hitmakers” award, organized by the American magazine, and didn’t keep the moment to herself.

Almighty took the opportunity to make a video call with Rebecca and helped her friend meet Normani and Lil Nas X, both owners of global hits. The funkeira did not hide her emotion when sharing, on Instagram, the screenshots of the conversation she had with the artists: “Thank you, Anitta, you know how much I’ve been waiting for this moment. It was very special for me, and I love you so much. I even met Lil Nas X. Oh, my God, I love you, Normani,” wrote the 23-year-old from Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to introducing Rebecca to the famous, Anitta also enjoyed the night alongside other celebrities and drove fans crazy by sharing some clicks taken at the event. In a sequence of photos published on Instagram, the voice of “Envolver” appears alongside names such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey and Kali Uchis, to whom he delivered one of the event’s prizes. “It’s a great week,” he celebrated.

Check out the publications: