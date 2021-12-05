In Tulio’s hands, Christian is horrified by cruelty. TV News

Cornered by Túlio (Daniel Dantas), Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will see the veteran’s cruelty from his box in Um Lugar ao Sol. Redeemer network. The protagonist will be shocked to learn of the rival’s audacity.

Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will have the usurper in his hands after discovering that the boy had stolen Renato’s identity. Thus, he will control the fraudster and even recruit him to help him in the supermarket chain’s money-smuggling scheme.

Hands tied, Christian will passively watch Tulio’s destruction. The villain will demand that Ravi (Juan Paiva) be fired, and the driver will go hungry because he no longer has any source of income.

The protagonist’s career will also change. If, before, the faker arrived in the Redentor network with good ideas and above-average performance, the boy will start to embark on all the presepadas proposed by the villain.

One of them will be the cut of the day care center. In the scenes set to air on December 17 , Christian/Renato will discover the situation in fright and will be dismayed to note that the company’s employees were also harmed by the greed of the character played by Daniel Dantas.

Santiago (José de Abreu), however, will roll up his sleeves to stop his petty son-in-law. Even compulsorily retired, the veteran will fight Túlio and order Christian/Renato to resume the activities of the service offered.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

