Inhotim will honor the Black Art Museum | National Newspaper

Is on Inhotim, one of the largest open-air contemporary art museums in the country, that black culture landed.

“Comes to fill a gap. Not only on the issue of reparation, issue of inclusion, but mainly on the conception of what it means to be Brazilian”, explains actor Adir Assunção.

O Museum of Black Art it was created in 1950 and has never had its own headquarters for lack of sponsorship. It is only now, 71 years later, that the entire collection will occupy such prominent space for longer. For two years, will be in an Inhotim gallery, which will display the works and history of the great master and defender of Afro-descendant culture, Abdias Nascimento.

“Abdias Nascimento was a griot. What is a griot? It’s someone with absurd knowledge. Poetry, politics, art, theater, militancy, activism, teacher, journalist. So, he was a guy who knew a lot about many subjects”, says curator Júlio Menezes Silva.

Abdias’ works broke with the standards, the concepts of modern art. He painted orixás, churches, mountains and was subversive when representing a black baroque angel. Four years ago, set designer Ricardo Motta bought three works by Abdias Nascimento, on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Two are on show.

“When I saw that thing on the floor, very colorful, I looked back, I saw Abdias Nascimento. I don’t know if there were more works, if they were just these, where they came from, where, what path they had. Not even Elisa knows”, says Ricardo.

Elisa Larkin is the widow of Abdias Nascimento which has the mission of taking forward the Museum of Black Art, created by him.

“We made this partnership with Inhotim, who welcomes this project with the perspective of building a remedial action, not just an exhibition, but an action that brings benefits to the population, to the black population and the surrounding population”, explains Elisa.

The exhibition also features works by other black artists and other talents, such as Tunga. A legacy to be revered by the entire Brazilian population.