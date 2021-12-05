Inspection catches infractions in more than 60% of gas stations. See how to escape fraud like the ‘low bomb’

RIO – The rise in fuel prices may have a greater effect on the consumer’s pocket than the 48% increase in the value of gasoline accumulated in the last 12 months up to November, according to IBGE data.

According to specialists, the higher the price, the greater the number of frauds and the gain that comes with them.

With a liter of gasoline approaching R$ 8, as shown by a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) last Friday, the consumer’s vulnerability to offers that promise to fill the tank without emptying the wallet also increases.

Procon inspection at a gas station in Santo André, in the ABC paulista Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

— The higher the price, the greater the attractiveness of fraud for the entire chain. Bigger the prize with evasion, fuel adulteration. With a higher price at the end, any promotion is more attractive. But a price difference above R$ 0.50 should already light the consumer’s warning sign for (possible) fraud — says Carlo Faccio, director of the Legal Combustible Institute (ICL).

It is not by chance that some states are starting to set up task forces to oversee the sector. In the State of Rio, of the 143 posts inspected by Procon-RJ this year, 65% were fined.

‘Low Bomb’ is the main trap

The most frequent irregularity was the so-called low pump, in which the station marker makes the consumer pay more than he takes in fuel in the tank, in 39% of the stations with violations.

— There is still a lot of problem with price information, advertising that misleads the consumer. A huge banner with promotional value, but which only runs from midnight to 6 am, in fine print — quotes Cássio Coelho, ahead of Procon-RJ, which formalized a partnership with the ANP.

Inspection at a gas station in Santo Andre (SP), part of an operation by Procon, Ipem and Civil Police Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

In São Paulo, a state decree, published on October 5, created Operation Clean Fuel, a task force coordinated by the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship. In these two months, 80% of the 21 posts inspected showed irregularities.

In addition to a low pump and fuel quality problems, the operation identified a station that should not even be working, as its license had been revoked by the ANP.

The percentage of irregularities found by the task forces in Rio and São Paulo are far above those indicated by the monitoring panels of Inmetro and ANP.

In the accuracy of Inmetro’s fuel quantity, 10% of irregularities were identified in the total inspected throughout the country, in 2019, the last available data.

The ANP’s Fuel Quality Monitoring Program indicates a compliance rate of 97%.

In the Supply Inspection Bulletin for the first half of this year, the percentage of infraction notices motivated by the sale of products with quality problems corresponded to 3.2% of the total inspection actions carried out in Brazil and to 15.3% of the total fines.

— The difference in results can be explained by the fact that the task force brings together several agencies. Ipem will verify the volumetry; Procon and ANP, fuel quality, price information. Secretariat of Finance, the fiscal issue. In the end, the result of irregularity ends up being greater – assesses Fernando José da Costa, Secretary of Justice of the State of São Paulo.

Quality test of gasoline sold at a gas station in Santo André (SP) Photo: Edilson Dantas / Agência O Globo

Bruno Erthal, head of Inmetro’s Metrological Supervision, admits that electronic fraud is difficult to catch, but the new bomb regulation, which begins to be implemented in mid-2022, should reduce low bomb fraud, he said.

—It is important for the consumer to know the capacity of his tank and be aware of the kilometer per liter yield.

‘There is an option’, says the representative of the posts

Cida Schneider, president of Sindicomb do Rio, who represents the stations, advises consumers to always ask for the invoice, this is her proof:

— If in doubt, ask for the test tube. It has to be done on time, as well as flow. Irregularity is bad for everyone, consumers and jobs that work right. There are 650 in the city of Rio alone, there is an option.

Any irregularity pointed out in the tests, says Faccio, from the ICL, must be denounced immediately. He recommends:

— You must monitor the fueling outside the car and check, for example, if the pump has been reset. .