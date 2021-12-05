Inter lineup: Lindoso participates in activity and increases chance of coming back against Atlético-GO | International

Good news for Colorados. Rodrigo Lindoso participated in Inter training this Saturday morning and has a chance to be on the field against Atlético-GO, on Monday.
The 19 shirt suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh, revealed by the club on 23 November. The forecast indicated a removal of the lawns for 10 days. In other words, if you don’t feel pain, the tendency is for it to be one of Diego Aguirre’s options at Beira-Rio.
Rodrigo Lindoso seeks to show Aguirre that he has a chance of facing Atlético-GO — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Divulgação, Inter
The coach is already sure to have Rodrigo Dourado and Patrick. The defensive midfielder returns after serving suspension in the 1-1 draw with Santos, while Pantera, who took a punishment match from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for expulsion at Gre-Nal 434, has already served his sentence and is released .
The probable team has Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso (Carlos Palacios), Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.
Aguirre leads the last training session on Sunday. On Monday, Inter welcomes Atlético-GO. The clash, valid for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão, will be played at 20h, in Beira-Rio. Colorado is in 10th place with 48 points, one more than Dragon, the 11th.