Isabel dribbles urucubaca to become a mother; find out how· TV news

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will have divine help to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The princess will discover that she is not sterile thanks to the powers of Candida (Dani Ornellas). Babalorixá will reveal to Gastão (Daniel Torres) that he and the noblewoman are going to have a beautiful and large family in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The young woman went into turmoil after Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) found out she was pregnant with Augusto (Gil Coelho) in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. She even confessed during a conversation with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) that she was deeply envious of her sister.

Certain that she is sterile, Isabel will still be completely obsessed with the baby of an enslaved woman. She will decide to adopt the newborn after her mother disappears into the world and leaves her in her care at Quinta da Boa Vista.

Gastão, however, will not like the idea very much when he returns from the Paraguayan War (1864-1870) in the scenes that will be shown from the next 14th. A racist, the Count has already caused a lot of headaches for Pedro’s daughter (Selton Mello) by humiliating Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues) in the middle of the street.

After several discussions, the aristocrat played by Daniel Torres will leave the palace to clear his head and come face to face with Candida in the streets of the court. She will catch a glimpse of the Frenchman and, in the same second, will be surprised by a vision in which she will see him happy with Isabel and three children.

Gastão (Daniel Torres) in the six o’clock soap opera

The queen of Little Africa will alert him to what has been revealed to him by the orixás, and the noble will not think twice about running back home. Still stunned, he will repeat, word for word, the prophecy of Zayla’s mother (Heslaine Vieira) to his wife.

The three children that the character of Dani Ornellas saw are the three heirs that fate reserved for Isabel and Gastão — Pedro de Alcântara (1875-1940), prince of Grão-Pará; Luís (1878-1920), imperial prince of Brazil; and Antônio (1881-1918).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

