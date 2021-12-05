Isis Valverde earns praise by posting bikini photos: ”Mermaid”

Actress Isis Valverde emerged wearing a white bikini and won praise from followers on social media

Isis Valverde (34) drew sighs from followers this Saturday, 4, when posting photos in a bikini.

In the images shared on her Instagram profile, the actress appears wearing a white model, and she caught the web’s attention with her good shape and also with her beautiful smile. “Refresh! Let the energy of the new infect you”, wrote the actress in the caption of the publication.

The post quickly received several likes and praise. “Mermaid”, said a follower. “Wonderful”, commented another. “What a beautiful woman, my God”, if melted an Internet user. “Once mermaid, always mermaid”, joked one more. “Surreal this beauty”, said a fan.

Isis Valverde shares tour photos with her son, Rael

Isis Valverde melted the hearts of her followers by posting photos of her outing with her son, rael (3). The two enjoyed the landscape of Rio de Janeiro and, as usual, the actress shared a sequence of clicks with the heir. “With u always [Com você sempre]”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

Check out:





