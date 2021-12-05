Israeli spyware was used to hack cell phones of 11 US diplomats

About 11 US diplomats had their iPhones hacked. State Department staff worked in Uganda or in conjunction with Uganda staff. The spyware used for the invasion is the infamous Pegasus, the creation of the Israeli company NSO Group.

There is no idea who might be responsible for the attack. The NSO claims that it only sells its programs to government organizations and with the approval of the Israeli government. In theory, there would be no way for your program to have ended up, with your authorization, in the hands of hackers acting against the US.

The company also says its spyware cannot target US numbers. In this case, it makes no difference: the employees worked with Ugandan numbers. With information from Yahoo.

What does spyware do?

Pegasus spyware can remotely transfer data from Android or iOS phones and can turn on cameras without the owner knowing. It works by a “zero click” attack: it doesn’t need the victim’s collaboration by clicking on links or installing contaminated apps. It’s a pure invasion. Apple has already sued the NSO, and says iOS 15 is Pegasus-proof.

The NSO says it will investigate what its customers are spying on and that no one is abusing the system. According to them, Pegasus is to be used against criminals and terrorists. But it has a long list of abuse cases: Amnesty International has already denounced the company, which operates in 40 countries, for human rights violations.

