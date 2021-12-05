It Takes Two has a trademark claimed by Take-Two

The acclaimed game It Takes Two, from indie studio Hazelight, had the trademark claimed by Take-Two; this means that Rockstar’s parent company (GTA, Red Dead Redemption) wants the game distributed by EA to change its name.

The claim came as soon as the title was released, in March 2021, but a final decision has yet to be taken. A Hazelight representative told Eurogamer that the studio “does not comment on ongoing disputes” but quoted the team as “hopeful it would be resolved”.

It remains to be seen what the new name of It Takes Two will be or how it will impact the game’s marketing format, sales and even the title of Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021.

As Eurogamer points out, this isn’t the first time Take-Two has claimed trademarks that have some similarity to keywords associated with the company, such as “rockstar”, “mafia”, “social club” and even “civilization”.

The site also mentions several establishments and brands that used the word “rockstar” and had to change, such as the musical book brand “Think Like a Rockstar”, which had to abandon the brand after the claim. At the moment, an American throwing ax company called “Rockstar Ax Throwing” disputes Take-Two’s trademark claim attempt.

In our review of It Takes Two, we said that the game “plays with every possible genre, yet retains the DNA of a platform game most of the time. Throughout the gameplay, players will have a chance to keep up with not just a story they can easily relate to but also face absolutely unpredictable challenges. We never know what Cody and May’s skills will be in the next stage or what puzzles will be presented. Running away from one of the biggest problems in the industry today — unnecessary repetition — , It Takes Two may even fall short of the narrative pace, but it never fails to surprise and engage us with new challenges and gameplay options.”

