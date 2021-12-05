‘It would be like a golden brooch’

Palmeiras defender was all praise for the number 10 of the Brazilian team and PSG and even revealed that he dreams of one day being able to score Cristiano Ronaldo within the four lines

Three-time champion of Libertadores Conmebol fur palm trees, the defender Gustavo Gomez still live the euphoria for the new title. In an interview via “Twitch” to the reporter from ESPN Argentina Edgar Cantero, the Paraguayan defender revealed that he was even congratulated by PSG ace and Brazilian national team Neymar for the achievement, on the 27th of November, in Montevideo, about the Flamengo.

Holder throughout the entire decision, including overtime, which ended in a victory for the Alviverde 2-1 in Uruguay, Gómez was also all praise for the Brazilian, who is currently recovering from an injury, saying that the shirt 10 has a very “distorted” image outside the four lines.

“Yes, I talked to him [Neymar], I think two or three days ago. He also congratulated me on Libertadores. and, obviously, I sent forces too. People have an image of him out there and when you talk to him, you have another thought,” said Gómez.

At 28 years old, three of them in Brazilian football, the Paraguayan defender has plenty of experience on the pitch. Whether for his country’s national team or at the clubs he played for, Gómez had the chance to score great strikers. One of them is Neymar himself, as quoted by the “sheriff” alviverde.

Gustavo Gómez arrived at Palmeiras in 2018 Cesar Greco/Ag. palm trees

However, Gómez still has the dream of being able to score a particular striker, and so far he hasn’t had the opportunity: Cristiano Ronaldo, from the Portuguese team and Manchester United. The defender even defined the dream as a “golden brooch.

“One day I want to play against Cristiano Ronaldo to score, it’s the one I need to score. Fortunately, football gave me the chance to play against Messi, Neymar, Lewandoski, and branding Cristiano would be like a golden brooch“, finished.















