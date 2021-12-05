Italian is denounced to police after trying to vaccinate with fake arm

A 50-year-old man from the Piamonte region of northwestern Italy was reported to police after trying to use a fake silicone arm to simulate vaccination against covid-19.

According to information from agencies Reuters, AFP and Ansa, the intention was to obtain an immunization certificate without actually submitting to the application of the dose.

“The case would border on ridicule if we were not talking about a gesture of enormous gravity, unacceptable in light of the sacrifice that the pandemic is making our entire community pay, in terms of human lives and social and economic costs,” the governor of the region said today. by Piamonte, Alberto Cirio, in a post on Facebook.

The man in question presented himself on Thursday night at a vaccine center in the city of Biella, in Piamonte, with the idea of ​​deceiving health professionals.

The color of the false arm and the unusual feeling of touch at the time of application raised suspicions in the nurse in charge of administering the vaccine. The professional then asked the man to remove his shirt, at which time he was caught using the improvised silicone prosthesis.

Then, according to the AFP, the Italian asked the nurse to act as if she hadn’t seen anything, which she refused to do and warned her colleagues. “You will have to answer in court,” said the governor of Piamonte.

Ansa news agency said the man, who was unidentified and is in his 50s, works in healthcare and had been suspended from work for refusing to be vaccinated against Covid.

Vaccination against the disease is mandatory for all healthcare professionals in Italy.

The Italian government was the first to make the immunization of health professionals compulsory, a decision followed by the administrations of France, Hungary and Greece. It also approved the obligation to provide proof of vaccination for entry into various public places, such as other countries.