Italian tries to deceive health professional with fake arm not to get vaccine against Covid-19 – World

One 57 year old italian, who did not have his identity revealed, used a silicone arm to try to deceive health professionals and get a vaccine passport without actually being immunized against Covid-19. The case took place in the city of Biella, in northern Italy, last Thursday (2). Information is from the G1.

According to the G1, with information from the Italian newspaper Republica, the man is a dentist and would have been suspended from work for not wanting to be vaccinated against Covid-19. However, Italy has recently adopted the vaccine passport policy, which means that, starting next Monday (6), without the document, non-immunized people will not be able to access all spaces open to the public.

understand the case

The man presented himself for his dose of vaccine on Thursday (2). When lifting his shirt sleeve to receive the application, the nurse noticed that the exposed arm appeared to be fake and asked him to show it better.

The man would have even asked the health professional to pretend not to have seen anything. However, the nurse called local police to arrest the dentist for attempted fraud. At this point, he would have risen and left the post quickly.