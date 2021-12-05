Itapemirim claims that it took almost 600,000 on the flights, but that is beyond reality

Itapemirim Airbus A320





As it advances in its 6th month of operations since its debut in July this year, the new Brazilian airline Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, from the large road transport group of the same name, says that it is already approaching the 600,000 passenger mark on its flights.

According to Panrotas, the statement was made by the president of the Group, Sidnei Piva, last Tuesday, November 30, during the Panrotas 2021 Forum, when he commented that the airline expected an average occupancy of 30% on the first flights, but operated with 70%. “In these five months, we transported almost 600,000 passengers,” said the executive.

The information, however, diverges from reality based on what can be concluded from the company’s operations according to data from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), which publishes monthly statistics on Brazilian air transport based on information provided by the companies themselves airlines.

current data

According to data from ANAC, the number of paid passengers transported by Itapemirim has evolved as follows since its debut:

– 19,044 people in July;

– 46,526 in August;

– 91,492 in September.

That totals 157,062 in three months. The airline has not made the October data available to the regulatory agency, and the November data will only be published towards the end of December.





Despite incomplete data to compute the exact passenger count through the end of November, an analysis of the company’s operations allows us to draw some conclusions, as detailed below.

Since the beginning of September, Itapemirim has already been using five Airbus A320 aircraft, which, according to data from ANAC, flew with 67% use of the seats made available in the month.

Therefore, a conversion of 91,492 passengers (with 67% occupancy) in September to an assumed 100% occupancy would result in approximately 136,500 passengers in each of the following two months.

Therefore, if in October and November, Itapemirim fly with 100% occupancy, would have totaled about 273,000 passengers in two months. Added to the total of 157,000 up to September, there would be around 430,000 since the beginning of operations.

The only way to approach 600 thousand people in the period would be to take, in these last two months, around 170 thousand passengers in addition to the estimated 273,000. That would mean 62% more people, something impossible given the 100% occupancy rate considered in the calculation above.

That way, the only ways to get more passengers would be a fleet increase or a increased number of flights with the same number of planes to make up for the 62% extra passengers.





The first possibility is ruled out given the fact that in the two months, October and November, the fleet remained unchanged, except for the last 5 days of November, when the sixth A320 entered into operation.

the second account

The second possibility, in turn, is discarded given the statistics of the tracking platform RadarBox, presented in the image below. Note that the number of flights increased by less than 20% in October compared to September, and in November there was still a reduction in flights, returning to the same level as in September.

Source: RadarBox

The monthly trend seen in the RadarBox data is consistent with the flights approved by ANAC to be carried out by Itapemirim. According to the Agency’s system, from September to November the company had the following number of flights approved (not necessarily all executed, as there may have been cancellations):

– 920 flights in September;

– 1028 flight in October;

– 944 flights in November.

Thus, there were a maximum of 1972 flights in October and November, which would result in a maximum of 319,000 passengers if everyone left with 100% occupancy of the 162 seats. Once again, adding this value to the 157 thousand in the first three months, the maximum possible total is 476,000 people in the five months of operation.

Therefore, taking into account that occupancy has hardly remained close to 100% (it is rare for any airline to fly with such high performance) and that there has been no significant expansion in the number of flights or aircraft, the possibility of the company had approached, by the end of November, almost 600 thousand passengers transported, or even 500 thousand.

We will continue to monitor the publication of official ANAC data and will bring updates on the evolution of Itapemirim’s numbers, as well as those of other national companies, as we do monthly.



