‘It’s a sense of pride’

Carlos Carvalhal is one of the names mentioned to take over Flamengo after the resignation of Renato Gaúcho

Carlos Carvalhal spoke for the first time about the possible going to the Flamengo. the coach of the Braga attended the local press this Saturday (4), before departure by Portuguese Championship, and commented on speculations about its future.

According to Carvalhal, there is no official proposal from Flamengo for him, who has a contract with Braga until June 2022. However, the coach did not rule out a departure, as long as everything is negotiated between the clubs.

“There are often surveys, but the only thing I say is that I have a contract and I have been talking to president António Salvador. If there is anything someone will let me know, but I have a contract until the end of this season and I am only focused on Braga,” he said, who was flattered.

“Anyway, seeing our name associated with one of the biggest clubs in the world is a feeling of pride, because Flamengo is a great club and nothing more than that. The rest will always be in the hands of our president,” he added.

Carvalhal is one of the names aired for the position of coach of Flamengo, vacant since the resignation of Renato Gaúcho, after the vice of the liberators. The Rio club awaits the result of the elections, which take place this Saturday (4), to intensify the search for a new commander.

In addition to the current coach of Braga, who had already negotiated with Flamengo in mid-2020, other names mentioned backstage are Portuguese Jorge Jesus and Argentine Marcelo Gallardo.