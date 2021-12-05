Jeddah has heat and no chance of rain for Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Max Verstappen crashed in the decisive moment of qualifying and went without pole in Saudi Arabia (Video: Band)

If there was one thing that hasn’t changed this weekend of the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP, it’s the climate scenario. Since the start of track activities on Friday on the Jeddah urban circuit, heat has set the tone at all hours of the day and night and rain has never been a threat. This will also be the case on Sunday (5), the day of the penultimate stage of this exciting and unpredictable 2021 season.

According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the ambient temperature at the time of the race, 8:30 pm local (2:30 pm Brasília), is 28ºC, with a thermal sensation of 31ºC.

The heat will continue setting the tone this decisive Sunday for the 2021 season in Jeddah (Photo: Ferrari)

The percentage of chance of rain for the start time is minimal, exact 4%. The relative humidity of the air is estimated at 70%, while the wind speed will not exceed 7 km/h, always blowing in the southwest direction.

Lewis Hamilton will start in pole position soon in Jeddah. The seven-time world champion took pole, benefiting from the mistake made by Max Verstappen in the capital moment of the classification, in the last corner of the last quick lap attempt in Q3. With the crash on his way to conquer the honored position in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen found himself behind Hamilton and also Valtteri Bottas and will only start in third position.

