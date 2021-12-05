João Gomes is criticized for posing and praising DJ Ivis at an event in Safadão

Singer João Gomes, 19, has been criticized by netizens since the publication of a photo of him with DJ Ivis Araújo, accused of violence against women. The meeting of the two took place this Saturday night, 4, in São Paulo during the event “Girl Vip”, organized by Wesley Safadão. “True sense of: whoever works, God helps, his chosen ones always win,” wrote Ivis when publishing the photo.

In the comments of the publication on Instagram, João Gomes replied: “It’s good to enjoy being close to you, to see that you’re ok. How many reasons to thank you have given me. May God bless you and take care of all your plans. He has something special in store for his life still. Your music is good and makes you happy. It’s what the people need. Take care”. The comment drew attention mainly from those who reject Ivis’ history, who was seen in a video attacking his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda.

In an interview with Folha de São Paulo published in September this year, João lamented the incident involving Ivis. “He opened doors for me in Fortaleza. He was the one who made this bridge to take me to Xand. So, from a guy who gave me an opportunity like this, I would never imagine that this was happening in his life. It was a shock. We were heartbroken. There’s no way to explain it, we get disappointed”.

Back in the music scene, after being released on October 22, after spending three months in prison due to attacks on Pamella, the singer recorded his first clip on this Friday, 3, in partnership with singer Marcynho Sensação. The musician announced that he was going to release “something that was choked” and said he missed seeing a camera. Internet users also showed support for the Cearense, despite its history, and liked João Gomes’ statement. Others expressed their displeasure with the pisseiro singer, whose name is not involved in controversy, for supporting someone with violent attitudes.

