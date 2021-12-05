João Gomes is criticized for posing and praising DJ Ivis at an event in Safadão

Singer João Gomes, 19, has been criticized by netizens since the publication of a photo of him with DJ Ivis Araújo, accused of violence against women. The meeting of the two took place this Saturday night, 4, in São Paulo during the event “Girl Vip”, organized by Wesley Safadão. “True sense of: whoever works, God helps, his chosen ones always win,” wrote Ivis when publishing the photo.

In the comments of the publication on Instagram, João Gomes replied: “It’s good to enjoy being close to you, to see that you’re ok. How many reasons to thank you have given me. May God bless you and take care of all your plans. He has something special in store for his life still. Your music is good and makes you happy. It’s what the people need. Take care”. The comment drew attention mainly from those who reject Ivis’ history, who was seen in a video attacking his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda.

In an interview with Folha de São Paulo published in September this year, João lamented the incident involving Ivis. “He opened doors for me in Fortaleza. He was the one who made this bridge to take me to Xand. So, from a guy who gave me an opportunity like this, I would never imagine that this was happening in his life. It was a shock. We were heartbroken. There’s no way to explain it, we get disappointed”.

Back in the music scene, after being released on October 22, after spending three months in prison due to attacks on Pamella, the singer recorded his first clip on this Friday, 3, in partnership with singer Marcynho Sensação. The musician announced that he was going to release “something that was choked” and said he missed seeing a camera. Internet users also showed support for the Cearense, despite its history, and liked João Gomes’ statement. Others expressed their displeasure with the pisseiro singer, whose name is not involved in controversy, for supporting someone with violent attitudes.

João Gomes, Tarcisio, among others supporting the disgusting DJ Ivis! I even stopped following it, because only those who lived/suffered domestic violence know what the victim’s head looks like after this crime! Disgust of people who support this and any kind of violence!!! — Lívia (@diariodalivia) December 5, 2021 now that i saw joão gomes with dj ivis. unfortunate. remembering that those who support the aggressor agree with this saw joão and wesley naughty — luci (@manalucii) December 5, 2021 João Gomes and fans forgive me, but to give support and visibility to Dj Ivis is to be conniving or to pretend that none of that happened. It’s not a matter of being early or late, it’s a matter of choosing sides and having common sense. — Joe (@Joeonofrelossio) December 5, 2021 joão gomes about dj ivis and the guys in the comments “every world deserves a second chance, every world makes a mistake” as if spanking a woman was a mistake and not a fucking crime and a big cowardice. xand, naughty and marcia felipe and a shitload of fans also welcomed the aggressor pic.twitter.com/ZVapmHV0kk — adricy (@filhadadelreyy) December 5, 2021 men defend themselves, men love each other even when one of them is an aggressor, men will never abandon themselves regardless of the crime 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2OIMueC3wP —cint (@cinthonia) December 5, 2021

