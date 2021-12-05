Joinville’s former Bolshoi student joins Forbes’ list of influential young people in the US

The young 25-year-old Luana Lopes Lara was honored by Forbes in the United States. The magazine’s “30 Under 30” list is responsible for identifying innovative, pioneering and disruptive people under the age of 30. In 2014, the Brazilian had already surprised, when she was selected for four of the best universities in the world: Harvard, MIT, Stanford and Yale. At the time, she lived in Joinville, practiced ballet at the Bolshoi Theater School in Brazil and studied hard.

​> Access to receive news from Joinville and region through WhatsApp​

A student at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), Luana is a co-founder of the Kalsh company, a platform that allows users to place bets on any type of event and is the first of its kind to be approved by regulatory agencies in US history. Although bets are allowed in the country, in general, guesses can only be made on sporting events.

The platform created by the Brazilian allows someone to create a question that other users can bet on. The answers must be direct, like: yes or no, Maria or João, 2 or 3 goals. The money wagered by the losers is divided between the users who got the answer right, in proportion to each one’s guess.

​> Ex-Bolshoi, Luana Lara explains the selection process for the best universities in the world​

The company, founded in 2018, got a federal license to operate in 2020. Billionaires Charles Schwab and Henry Kravis, along with venture capital firm Sequoia, invested $40 million in Kalshi. Since its launch, in July 2021, the company has already handled US$ 10 million.

See other personalities that appeared in the list “30 Under 30”:

​

​ Donald Glover , actor, screenwriter, comedian, musician and American rapper, responsible for several hits such as the series Atlanta and the song “This is America”;

​ Kevin Systrom , creator of Instagram;

​ Lena Dunham , creator of the HBO series Girls;

​ Ronan Farrow , journalist who exposed Harvey Weinstein in the New Yorker magazine;

​ Daniel Ek , creator of Spotify. ​

​

Read too

​Secretariat extinguished in 2017 in Joinville has a chance to come back under renovation​

​Theft of power cables causes fire in a Joinville school​

​New ICMS proposal brings relief to Joinville city hall​

​

​