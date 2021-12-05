José Aldo beats American and gets his 3rd straight win in the UFC

José Aldo is relentless in a new quest to dispute the UFC bantamweight belt. This Saturday (4), in action in the main event of UFC Vegas 44, the Brazilian had a good performance and defeated Rob Font by unanimous decision of the judges after five rounds of combat. With the result, the former featherweight champion of Ultimate reached his third straight victory and is now getting closer to the chance to fight again for the bantamweight belt, which already happened in 2020, when he was defeated by Petr Yan.







In the co-main event, in a match valid for the lightweight division, Rafael Fiziev overcame Brad Riddell by knockout in the third round and reached his fifth straight win at Ultimate. Also on the main card, Brazilian Léo Santos had a good start to the fight, but was defeated by veteran Clay Guida in the second round after being submitted.

José Aldo beats Rob Font in a five-round battle

In the first seconds of the fight, Rob Font took the initiative in the fight, trying to shorten the distance and connecting some blows on José Aldo. In the sequence, the American tried to take the Brazilian down, but was unsuccessful, making the fight return to striking, where Font had been having superiority by connecting some jabs and uppercuts. In the last seconds of the first round, however, Aldo grew in production and took his opponent to a knockdown when he hit a right-hand bomb, which shook the American and took him to the ground.

In the second round, Rob continued with good combinations, again with his precise left and right jabs, but on the other hand, the Nova União fighter hit with more power, especially at the waistline. In the third partial, at the request of his coach André Pederneiras, José Aldo started to bet more on low kicks, one of his main specialties. In the sequence, the Brazilian managed to put Rob Font on the ground and, from above, managed to control his opponent’s momentum for a few moments. The confrontation returned to striking, and once again, the manauara connected good shots, ending the round better.

At the beginning of the fourth round, Aldo went for the top and returned Font to a knockdown after a strong right blow. Once again on top in the ground fight, the Brazilian got the mount in a few moments and managed to control the American in the position for most of the partial.

In the fifth round, aware that he was at a disadvantage, Rob Font started to have a more offensive posture and tried to pressure José Aldo against the grid and landed good blows. The Brazilian reacted well to the attack and returned to swing the American with another blow from the right. Already worn out, the Nova União athlete took the fight back to the ground, where he controlled the actions until the gong sounded. In the end, Aldo was declared victorious on a unanimous decision and scored his third consecutive victory, while Font lost after a streak of four victories.

Clay Guida submits Léo Santos

As usual in his fights, Clay Guida started the fight exploring the movement, but who took the first most effective action was Léo Santos, who landed a blow on the American’s rib, which he felt immediately. With that, the Brazilian went for the top and, in this way, began to fit an insane sequence of blows, combining punches and knees. Impressively, Guida resisted Léo’s moment of prominence and, at the end of the first round, still applied a good takedown on the Nova União fighter.

In the second round, showing yet another clear sign of evolution after the “loss” taken in the first round, Clay Guida again took down Léo Santos. In an even better position, the American had no difficulty in making the transition to the back and, taking advantage of the Brazilian’s wear and tear, it did not take long to fit a tight rear naked choke, which forced the Jiu black belt’s three slaps. Jitsu. With the result, Guida wins after suffering a loss in his last fight, while Léo suffers his second consecutive setback in the UFC.

Complete results:

UFC Vegas 44

UFC Apex, in Las Vegas (USA)

Saturday December 4th, 2021

main card

José Aldo defeated Rob Font by unanimous decision of the judges

Rafael Fiziev defeated Brad Riddell by KO in 3R

Jamahal Hill defeated Jimmy Crute by KO in 1R

Clay Guida submitted Leonardo Santos with a rear naked choke in 2R

Chris Curtis defeated Brendan Allen via TKO in 2R

Alex Morono defeated Mickey Gall by unanimous decision of the judges

preliminary card

Dusko Todorovic defeated Maki Pitolo by TKO in 1R

Manel Kape defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov by KO in 1R

Bryan Barberena defeated Darian Weeks by unanimous decision of the judges

Cheyanne Vlismas defeated Mallory Martin by unanimous decision of the judges

William Knight defeated Alonzo Menifield by unanimous decision of the judges

Claudio Puelles submitted Chris Gruetzemacher with a knee lock in 3R

Vince Morales defeated Louis Smolka by TKO in 1R