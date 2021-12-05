José Aldo overcomes Rob Font’s technique, wins on points, and approaches a new fight for the bantamweight belt

a gala night for Jose Aldo. big star in UFC Las Vegas 44, held this Saturday (4), the Brazilian did not have an easy life, but he proved once again to be adapted to roosterweight (up to 61.2kg.). opponent of Rob Font this weekend, the Brazilian overcame the American’s good start and, with three knockdowns, was victorious in a unanimous decision by the judges (50-45, 49-46, 50-45).

At a new moment in his career, Aldo sees the opportunity to fight for the bantamweight belt once again. In the division since December 2019, Manaus confirmed the great moment and reached the third positive result in a row.

Beaten by Brazilian legend, Font had good moments in the clash, but ended up falling victim to the precise and powerful blows of the ‘Champion of the People’. Another name defeated by manauara, Rob hasn’t lost a clash since July 2018.

With the new victory, José should take Font’s fourth position in the bantamweight division. The fighter arrived for the match in fifth position.

The fight

The clash started with Font shortening and throwing a jab in the Brazilian’s face. Rob followed more aggressively and dictated the pace, asserting the greatest reach. The Brazilian couldn’t shorten the distance and attacked with long-distance kicks. After a minute, the American dodged a punch, but it went to the legs and took the Brazilian to the ground. Aldo managed to get up easily, but Rob was still glued to the manauara. The minutes passed and Font continued to take advantage of the standup. Toward the final minute, José landed a hook on the rival’s waistline, who started to walk backwards. After absorbing the attack, the American connected a combination of punches to the Brazilian, who accepted the attacks. In the final seconds, the manauara knocked the opponent down with a straight. José went for the top, but the American was saved by the bell.

In the second stage, Font took the initiative with a low kick. Rob again took advantage in striking and played the Brazilian with jabs and straights. After a little over a minute, the manauara began to loosen up, combining punches and kicks. The ‘People’s Champion’ returned to swing after a right-wing cross applied by the Tupiniquim legend. The American managed to recover and returned to scoring with jabs and straights. In the final minute, Aldo started to grow again, attacking his opponent with clean punches to the face. The Brazilian, however, was careful not to be surprised by an opponent’s counterattack. The assault ended with the fighters exchanging blows in the center of the octagon.

The third stage started with Aldo swinging Font with two low kicks. The Brazilian continued trying to undermine the opponent’s base. José’s kicks went clean into Rob’s right leg, but the American continued to walk forward releasing jabs. After a minute of dispute, Font sought the Brazilian’s legs, but ended up failing. The manauara was alert and fell on top, in a position of advantage. The duel continued to be disputed with the ‘People’s Champion’ on top. Font tried to stop the confrontation and prevent the tupiniquim’s advances. With about two minutes left in the round, Font managed to explode and scramble to his feet. Afterwards, the duel was once again played in the center of the octagon. In the final seconds, José took the American down with a low kick, but the opponent got up quickly. The stage ended with the athletes studying close to the bars.

In the fourth round, Aldo threw Font off balance in the opening seconds. After a straight hit, the manauara went on top of Rob, who fell. On top, José tried to assert his advantage and sought transitions. Underneath, the American was showing signs of fatigue. With two minutes left, the Brazilian tried to reach the mount, but Font defended himself. Even without many actions, the Brazilian continued in a position of advantage, while Rob just protected himself. The round ended with Aldo on top.

The deciding round started with Font walking forward and throwing jabs and straights. What Rob did, Aldo responded immediately. After a minute, the American left for the grappling fight and pressed José against the bars, looking for the takedowns. The manauara managed to break free and went for a frank exchange. The duel was tense, with the athletes, even tired, leaving everything in the octagon. With just over two minutes to go, Aldo returned to swing Font with a right-hand bomb. The Brazilian left striking and the American visibly felt the attacks. In the final minute, José managed to reach the back and rehearse a rear naked choke. The American protected himself as best he could, but the moment was tense for Rob. The round ended with Aldo ‘glued’ to his opponent.

UFC Las Vegas 44 Results

MAIN CARD

Rooster weight: Jose Aldo defeated Rob Font in the unanimous decision of the judges (50-45, 49-46, 50-45)

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev defeated Brad Riddell by technical knockout 2m20s from R3

Light heavyweight: jamahal hill defeated Jimmy Crute by knockout at 48s. of R1

Lightweight: Clay Guida finished Leo Santos with a rear naked choke 1m21s from R2

Average weight: Chris Curtis defeated Brendan Allen by technical knockout 1m58s from R2

Welterweight: Alex Morono defeated Mickey Gall in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight: Dusko Todorovic defeated Maki Pitolo by technical knockout 4m34s from R1

Flyweight: Manel Kape defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov by technical knockout 4m02s from R1

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena defeated Darian Weeks on a unanimous judges decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Straw weight: Cheyanne Vlismas defeated Mallory Martin in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Light heavyweight: William Knight defeated Alonzo Menifield in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles submitted Chris Gruetzemacher with a knee lock 3m23s from R3

Roosterweight: Vince Morales defeated Louis Smolka by knockout 2m02s from R1