Juliette celebrates her birthday and releases a daring video: “Are you thinking it’s over?”

This Friday (3rd), Juliette Freire celebrated her 32nd birthday and attracted attention on social media by releasing a video that made fans go crazy.

On Instagram, the ‘BBB21’ champion did a breathtaking rehearsal right after waking up, showing all her good shape and oozing sensuality to the more than 32 million followers she has conquered on the social network. “Are you thinking it’s over? #JuliettesBDay”, wrote the muse.

Recently, Juliette Freire vented about her thunderous fame after BBB21, during her participation in the program Lady Night, by Tatá Werneck, on Multishow, this Monday night (30).

The winner of the reality show has very engaged and loyal fans, who have always defended her on the internet, but she said that she doesn’t like the deification and fanaticism that some people make of her.

