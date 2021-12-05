Justice declares Mauro Carlesse ineligible and determines the removal of Gurupi Mayor, Josi Nunes | Tocantins

The Electoral Court declared the removed governor Mauro Carlesse (PSL), Josi Nunes (PSL) and Gleydson Nato – mayor and deputy mayor of Gurupi, ineligible and determined the removal of the manager from the position. According to the ruling, Carlesse would have used various public resources to benefit Josi in the 2020 municipal elections.

According to the judge of the 2nd Electoral Zone, Nilson Afonso, unlawful conduct by Carlesse was verified during Josi’s campaign. Among them, abuse of political power through the use of public goods and servants, use of official vehicles, payment for news sites and distribution of food baskets without objective criteria and during an election year.

The lawyer representing the politicians in the lawsuit said he will appeal the decision.

The decision is based on a formalized denunciation of Gutierrez Torquato (PSB) and Eduardo Fortes, candidates for mayor and vice-president defeated in Gurupi.

The sentence states that the ineligibility should be valid for eight years, starting with the 2020 electoral campaign. The judge says that “this decision should only be fulfilled after it becomes final”.

Mauro Carlesse was removed from the state government for a period of six months by the Superior Court of Justice. He is being investigated for an alleged bribery scheme and also for political intervention in police investigations. He spoke about these accusations two days after the removal and denied having committed any wrongdoing.