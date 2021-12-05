Kiss’ judgment will be stopped to watch Corinthians vs Grêmio

Credit: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

The game between Corinthians and Grêmio, this Sunday, in São Paulo, is so significant that it will interrupt the biggest trial in the history of Rio Grande do Sul. so that the judges can follow part of the Brasileirão confrontation.

“I will make it possible, if everyone agrees, that they [os jurados] watch the second half of the game to relax. So, they will see the second half of the game and at night we will continue”, said the referee.

The clash will mark the possibility of Grêmio’s relegation at Brasileirão 2021. If the Gauchos lose, they will automatically be in Serie B 2022. In case of a tie, it will depend on the results of Monday. The victory leaves the tricolor free of the possibility in this round, taking hopes for next Thursday.

What is the Kiss case?

The trial, considered the largest in the history of Rio Grande do Sul, analyzes the incidents that led to the death of 242 people, in addition to more than 600 injured, in 2013. The case took place in Santa Maria, in the interior of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in a house night called “Kiss“.

