Kiss Nightclub: judge suggests break in session for judges to watch the 2nd half of the game between Corinthians and Grêmio | Rio Grande do Sul

This Sunday, at around 10 am, the testimony of Tiago Mutti, a witness turned into an informant, appointed by the defense of Mauro Hoffmann, began. The hearing had a lunch break and resumed at 1:40 pm. After Mutti, the jury must hear the survivor Delvani Brondani Rosso, summoned at the request of an assistant prosecutor.

The four defendants are tried for 242 consummate murders and 636 attempted murders (Article 21 of the Penal Code). In the complaint, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had included two qualifiers — for an unwholesome reason and using fire — that would increase the penalty. However, the court removed these qualifiers and converted them to simple homicides.

For the MP-RS, Kiko and Mauro are responsible for the crimes and took the risk of killing for having used “highly flammable foam on the walls and ceiling of the club without any technical indication of use, contracting the described show, which they knew to include exhibitions with fireworks, keeping the nightclub overcrowded, with no evacuation conditions and security against facts of this nature, as well as staff without mandatory training, in addition to previously and generically ordering security guards to prevent people from leaving the premises without paying expenses of consumption in the nightclub”.