Kiss nightclub partner and survivor testify to the jury today

The trial of four defendants for the crime of homicide in the fire at Boate Kiss in Santa Maria (RS), in January 2013, entered this Sunday (5) on the fifth day at the Jury Court of Porto Alegre. Information is from G1.

The tragedy, which killed 242 people and left 636 injured, began on the stage, where the Banda Gurizada Fandangueira was performing, and soon spread, causing a lot of toxic smoke. One of the members fired a pyrotechnic device, hitting part of the building’s roof, which caught fire.

This Sunday (5), Tiago Mutti, former owner of the club, should be heard as a witness in the defense of the defendant Mauro Hoffmann, partner of the nightclub. Survivor Delvani Brondani Rosso, summoned at the request of an assistant prosecutor, must then testify.

So far, eight survivors have been heard. Four people spoke as witnesses and one responded to inquiries as an informant. In all, 16 people will be heard as witnesses, in addition to the four defendants.

remember the case

The tragedy, which mainly killed young people, marked the city of Santa Maria, known as a university center in Rio Grande do Sul, and shook the entire country, due to the large number of deaths and the strong images. The club had only one unobstructed exit door. Firefighters and people tried, in every way, to open passages by breaking the walls of the house, but the delay in helping turned out to be tragic for the visitors.

Most ended up dying from inhaling toxic smoke, from the acoustic insulation of the ceiling, formed by a flammable foam, incompatible with modern safety standards, which require the installation of structures made from flame-retardant materials.

Since the fire, the families of the young people who died have formed an association and every year, on January 27th, they remember the tragedy, the biggest in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and one of the biggest in Brazil.

