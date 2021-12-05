know how to cancel the CNPJ and avoid problems

If you are individual microentrepreneur (MEI) may have to cancel your CNPJ for many reasons. This is a simple, quick and very important process to avoid headaches or even pending issues.

If the CNPJ becomes active, some fees continue to be charged. Therefore, in case the microenterprise withdraws, canceling the MEI is the best way. The entire process can be done through the internet, without the need for face-to-face assistance, which makes it easier to cancel the CNPJ.

How to cancel the CNPJ?

To cancel the MEI is very simple. First, it is necessary to enter the “Companies and Businesses” page and go to the “Entrepreneur” field. Once that’s done, go to the option “I’m already MEI”. When accessing the services for MEI you will find the tab “Download MEI”. Click on it and then on the option: request download.

You must enter your gov.com account access. If the MEI does not have the account, it is necessary to register before proceeding to the next step. Enter the access key and see the form. To check all requests, download the file.

Then just fill in and declare the write-off of the MEI, consequently the CNPJ. Then it is necessary to issue the CCMEI and complete the cancellation. If you have outstanding debt, such as DAS, just make the payment and declare the Simples Nacional.

With all payments up to date, the MEI is canceled on the same date. To cancel the CNPJ, no charge is made to interested parties. After canceling the MEI you can be unconcerned about the possibility of any charges being made by the Internal Revenue Service.

If, after the request for cancellation, the MEI leaves some pending, such as debt, its CPF may go to active debt and the person may be negative.