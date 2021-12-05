La Casa de Papel – Critique: Final is emotional, political and electrifying

the trajectory of La Casa de Papel on TV it has always been – for the most rigid of eyes – in the shadow of an inconvenient truth: it was stretched because of the audience. This information, which for the majority of the public is not relevant, for those who tend to consider the bases of a creative decision, it can be decisive when judging the results. The next one that will go through this will be Round 6. Both share an idea that was born with limitations within the dramaturgical structure itself, which are not necessarily incapable of taking a shortcut, but which depend on a lot of planning.

La Casa de Papel it was a miniseries that told the story of a very clever robbery of the Spanish Mint. To continue she had two options: chase the characters through their lives or keep making a new robbery every season, just like what prison break made with the idea of ​​a clever prison break becoming recurrent every year. However, from the first episode it was clear that La Casa de Papel came ready to dispel any impression that “this was not a series as we were used to seeing”, in other words, it was all produced according to American standards of script, direction and soundtrack. This made the audience feel “familiar” with what they were seeing and success was inevitable.

Without completely losing its identity (mainly present in the almost melodramatic text, typical of Spanish productions), the series demonstrated a great capacity for organization, precisely because it was designed as a whole. At the time of continuation, the creator Alex Pina he was right to propose that a single new robbery take place and be divided into several parts. Thus, the Bank of Spain invasion was frighteningly planned to last for 26 episodes, divided into two parts of 8 episodes and two parts of 5. The solution was to think the whole story, with all the details and shoot it at once. Thus, it was the feeling of a series with many seasons, but a single relaxation of plot.

Even so, she didn’t escape her weariness. Part 3 tidied up the story, but there was a long way to go to get to the end. With a production committed to action and the surprise factor, it would be very difficult to guarantee the harmony of the elements for long. Part 4 and volume 1 of part 5 had great moments, but were excessively focused on warfare, unbalancing the balance between action and intellectuality, which has always been the hallmark of the series. The success of some characters at the expense of others also hampered overall development somewhat. However, production never got out of hand.

Lazarillos

One of the big controversies surrounding La Casa de Papel was how she turned criminals into heroes. At times the Professor (Alvaro Death) is called Robin Hood, when in fact he never stole to give to the poor. However, this was just one more way to justify this romantic perspective, complemented by robbers who never kill hostages, and have sentimental relationships with each other. Alex Pina, by the way, only made an authority “nice” when she joined the bandits. It was an assumed and self-celebrated reverse Manichaeism. With the final part, he threw open this premise and even provoked the Spanish government.

In one of the great dialogues in this final part, Lisbon (Itziar Ituño) and the Professor try to convince Colonel Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) to accept the terms of the plan, otherwise a major economic crisis will affect Spain. Lisbon, then, cites Lazarillo de Tormes, by anonymous author, a symbol of the Spanish picaresque genre, known for the figure of a “rogue hero”, who rises within a corrupt society because of his intelligence. “What other country could have a reserve of brass in their coffers and still be considered one of the world’s leading economies?”, she shoots.

Tamayo’s shock at these words reaches the audience. For the first time it is very clear – with no room for another interpretation – Pina’s intention in creating that whole universe so socially transgressive: that is almost a French revolution, a message from the base of the pyramid to the top: we are capable of annihilating this system and humiliate you all in the process. With the “war” over, the series returns to the cleverness of its plot, which is still full of “permits”, but calculated to be forgiven, such is the dramatic force they impose. And that’s what makes these final episodes a narrative spectacle.

the family home

The plot twists are countless, but much of the public’s expectation was on how – and if – the characters would reach the end of this endeavor. In previous seasons, death was never a writers’ fear, but neither was it a trivialized resource. In this final part, almost everything about the characters works, with the exception of the apathetic presence of the Stockholm couple (Esther Acebo) and Denver (jaime lorente), and the strange absence of Arturo (Enrique Arce). The actor made several statements about how dissatisfied he was with the scene where the character rapes a drugged woman and this seems to have been reflected backstage.

The various flashbacks involving the Professor’s family finally converged on the main plot and also placed the viewer within a reality that the series had been ignoring until then: sometimes it’s just ego. There is a notorious preoccupation with establishing that the killings are for those whose post-robbery life would never be possible without the adrenaline of annoyance. But, the figure of the Professor hovers over this to the point where, very cleverly, the pleasure of crime is incorporated – literally – into his DNA, opening the way for a timely deconstruction. The series was never about “if he wins” because, by essence Manichean (even if inverse), we know it does. But, about who he loses.

And so, with neat direction, actors in full devotion to the characters and a soundtrack to disarm our defenses, the end of La Casa de Papel it follows what constituted it as a phenomenon and achieves the feat of covering almost all fronts. It’s a visual and dramaturgical spectacle, with the added bonus of being fun. The idea that crime pays remains, but perhaps the question is no longer “what happens to criminals” but “who are they?”.