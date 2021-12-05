Landim asserts favoritism, is reelected president of the club and will command for the next three years

The current president of Rubro-Negro will lead the club for the next three years

O Flamengo chose this Saturday (4) its new president. And the elected candidate is an old acquaintance of the red and black fans: Rodolfo Landim, elected with 1301 votes.

the member of Purple Plate – UniFla won the dispute with Walter Monteiro (Gold Plate – Flamengo Major), Marco Aurelio Asseff (Blue Plate – Always Flamengo) and Ricardo Hinrichsen (Chapa Branca – Flamengo Without Borders). Landim will lead the Rio club for the next three years, in the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Results:

Rodolfo Landim (Purple Plate): 1,301

Marco Aurélio Asseff (Blue Plate): 284

Walter Monteiro (Gold Plate): 283

Ricardo Hinrichsen (White Plate): 134

The elections took place at the headquarters of Gávea from 8 am to 9 pm. Walter Monteiro was the first candidate to vote, at 8:41 am. Ten minutes later, Rodolfo Landim voted.

Then, at 9:10 am, it was Marco Aurélio Assef’s moment. Ricardo Hinrichsen was the last to cast the vote, at 10:39 am.

The partner-owners of Flamengo who had been associated for two years without interruption were eligible to participate. The members of the other categories, on the other hand, needed three years of associative life.

It was also necessary to be compliant with the monthly fees and without being punished in the last two years. In all, just over 7,000 members were regulars to participate in the elections.

Rodolfo Landim took his first term in 2019. In his first year, he won the important titles of the Libertadores Conmebol It’s from Brazilian championship. In all, his first term reached 10 achievements.















