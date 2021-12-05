Larissa Manoela comments on the relationship with João Guilherme: ‘You can ship’

João Guilherme clarifies staying with Larissa Manoela

The young actors dated in 2016, when they were 14 years old. João Guilherme made a series of revelations about his relationship with his ex in a recent interview to “PodCats”, by his sister-in-law, Virgínia Fonseca, with Camila Loures.

He clarified that did not stay with the actress at the party in which they were seen together shaking the web. “The guys love to create fanfic. We have mutual friends, we’re single, we talked about it at the party, which was really good, but they kept taking pictures like that, any blonde head would say it was me!”, he explained.

The actor said he talked to her about the meme when she compared her breakup with that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an iconic Hollywood couple who share six children and divorced after more than 12 years of relationship.

He also guaranteed that he would not stay again with Larissa Manoela, because I would want to go back. “Kissing ex, for me, makes me want to get back together, you know? It doesn’t happen,” said João Guilherme in the interview.

Actor admitted to cheating on Larissa Manoela

He also said that he betrayed the actress during the period they were dating and regretted the fact, having apologized to Larissa Manoela, who, according to him, has already forgiven him.

“I made mistakes in previous relationships. I cheated on Larissa Manoela when I was 14. It happened, but today we are friends. I don’t know if we broke up because of that, she forgave me. But I assumed,” he said.

Larissa Manoela, in turn, says she is very well single and revealed that, since that time, she knew she shouldn’t go back with any ex.

“I remember a little child actress when she was around 14 years old said that if her ex was good, God wouldn’t tell her to love her neighbor and I still take her advice into account, even though some unforeseen events have happened along the way. “, she said in chat with fans.