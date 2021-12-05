Last round of withdrawals from the FGTS in 2021

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago

The FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) makes the withdrawal-birthday modality available to all workers who carry out some activity with a formal contract. For those who have a birthday in December, they will be able to withdraw their FGTS.

For those who were born in December and have not yet joined the withdrawal-birthday can request until December 31st. By opting for this modality, it will be possible to withdraw a partial amount from the balance in your FGTS account.

The worker withdraws an amount according to the balance available in his account in the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). For those who have a balance greater than R$500, in addition to receiving a portion of the balance, they will also be entitled to a proportional surcharge.

See table

Limit of balance ranges (in R$)AliquotAdditional Installment (in R$)
Up to 500.0050.0%
From 500.01 to 1,000.0040.0%50.00
From 1,000.01 to 5,000.0030.0%150.00
From 5,000.01 to 10,000.0020.0%650.00
From 10000.01 to 15,000.0015.0%1150.00
From 15,000.01 to 20,000.0010.0%1,900.00
Above 20,000.015.0%2,900.00

How can I join the birthday loot?

You can join the loot-birthday through the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS cell phones), or you can also access the FGTS website – fgts.caixa.gov.br

The worker will only opt for the birthday withdrawal if he really needs it, as it is not mandatory to join the modality.

Stay tuned, when the worker adheres to the withdrawal-birthday loses the right to withdraw the total amount of the FGTS in case of unfair dismissal, being entitled only to other labor amounts, including the termination fine.

On the other hand, even having joined the withdrawal-birthday, you will continue to be entitled to use the FGTS to pay down a property, or to withdraw in case of retirement. It will also be possible in cases of serious illness.

