Leandro Hassum apologizes after controversy with Netflix film

Leandro Hassum spoke up after the film Amor sem Measures, released by the actor on Netflix, receiving criticism from Juliana Caldas for disrespecting people with dwarfism.

Through a note from his staff, the artist apologized for the situation caused and said that the idea was visibility for the cause.

Leandro Hassum Leandro HassumReproduction/Instagram Leandro Hassum and Juliana Paes Cover of the film Amor sem Medida, starring Leandro Hassum and Juliana PaesInstagram/Reproduction Leandro Hassum RED Leandro HassumInstagram/Reproduction leandro hassum netflix Tudo Bem No Christmas That Comes, starring the actor, is a success on NetflixNetflix/Disclosure Leandro Hassum Leandro HassumReproduction/Instagram Leandro Hassum Leandro HassumReproduction/Instagram Leandro Hassum Leandro HassumReproduction/Instagram 0

“I’m really sorry, because I never want, through my films and art, to cause pain. On the contrary, my purpose will always be to amuse, entertain, as I believe in aggregating humor for the whole family. The film tells a story of love, belonging and inclusion, valuing the abilities of its characters and rejecting any prejudice, of any kind”, he said.

“We live in a world that is still far from the ideal, but one that has been moving towards not allowing any kind of prejudice, segregation or exclusion”, he concluded.

The short film, starring Hassum and Juliana Paes, deals with the romance between a lawyer and a doctor of small stature. Actress Juliana Caldas did not like that the production used computer graphics to “decrease” the humorist’s height.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos