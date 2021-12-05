Leandro Hassum apologizes without understanding the problem of “Love without Measure”







Actor Leandro Hassum felt the negative comments of Juliana Paes about her new comedy, “Amor sem Measure”, released by Netflix two weeks ago. He issued a statement with an apology, saying he had not intended to cause pain. The move, however, also made it clear that he didn’t understand why he should apologize, showing his ignorance of the film’s problems.

“I’m really sorry, because I never want, through my films and art, to cause pain. On the contrary, my purpose will always be to amuse, to entertain, because I believe in aggregating humor for the whole family”, he said in a statement.

Then, however, he went on to praise the “message” of “Amor sem Medida”: “The film tells a story of love, belonging and inclusion, valuing the abilities of its characters and rejecting any prejudice of any kind”.

For this reason, the film would be a moral lesson: “We live in a world that is still far from the ideal, but one that has been moving towards not giving space to any kind of prejudice, segregation or exclusion. This was the intention, through the lightness of the humor, address the importance of living in a world with more love and respect, where being accepted and loved is independent of physical characteristics”.

Considering all of this, he said that he was “heart ached for somehow not having transmitted this to Juliana Caldas”. And he concluded, in a paternalistic tone: “I am more than open to accepting you with my total affection and respect”.

In fact, Hassum has summed up everything that’s wrong with the film, as “Love Without Measure,” a Juliana Paes-style romance between a dwarf and a woman (Julia Paes herself), does exactly the opposite of what the comedian preaches. If he doesn’t notice, it’s because capacitation is as structural a problem as racism in Brazilian society.

Claiming to have made “Amor Without Measure” with good intentions doesn’t change what’s really on the screen: a normal actor playing a dwarf. This is the “black face” of capacitance.

Juliana Caldas, who has dwarfism and became known for the role of Estela Montserrat in the soap opera “O Another Side of Paradise” (2017), pointed to the elephant in the room, lamenting the way the disabled protagonist was portrayed in the film, since the lack of representativeness in the choice of Hassum to the barrage of prejudiced jokes in the production, all in the name of what the comedian calls “lightness of humor”.

“I didn’t feel at any time during the film represented. First, because the person who plays the character who has dwarfism… The actor doesn’t have dwarfism, which is Leandro Hassum himself. They did computer graphics, diminished (Hassum) in computing graphics, stuff like that, to show that he’s short. And after that, most of the movie has totally capacitive, totally prejudiced jokes that, man… You can’t accept these days!”, he pointed out.

According to her, the public is not used to questioning capacitist humor, which does not happen when it comes to racist, homophobic or fat-phobic content. “When we talk about dwarfism, most of the time it’s in this form of joke. Dwarfism is considered a handicap. It’s no longer acceptable to laugh about it today,” explained the actress.

“He [Hassum] tries to make me laugh, but I haven’t laughed at all. It’s tiring having to explain the obvious, the simple, explaining that, from the moment a joke or phrase hurts the other, it’s not cool”, concluded Juliana, demanding more empathy from the producers and the public.

With his communiqué, Hassum tried to close the matter with the excuse of good intentions, achieving this result in 90% of the publications that reproduced his communiqué without questioning or entering the context originally pointed out by Caldas. The cold way in which the matter was handled also reflects a press incapable of empathy, which becomes part of the problem because of its inability to perceive it.

It is important to emphasize that the option to use visual effect to reduce Hassum reflects another problem of the “black face” of dwarfism. It represents exclusion and empowerment in the job market, as it prevents the clear and rare possibility of scaling an actor to the real height of the role. It is worth repeating as often as necessary that Gigante Léo starred in a similar story in “High Expectations”, a romantic comedy about “love without measure” in 2017, so it wouldn’t even be something new in the country.

“Amor sem Medida” is a remake of the Argentine film “Lion’s Heart – Love Doesn’t Have Size” (2013), which eight years ago used the same computer shrinking trick with actor Guillermo Francella. The Brazilian adaptation was directed by Ale McHaddo, who had already worked with Hassum in “O Amor Dá Trabalho” (2019) and in the animated series “Osmar, a Primeira Slice of Pão de Forma” (2013-2015).