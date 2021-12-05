Leandro Hassum responds to Juliana Caldas’ criticism of a Netflix film

Scene from the film Amor Sem Medida, by Netflix (photo: Divulgao)

Leandro Hassum spoke this Friday (3/12) about the criticism made by actress Juliana Caldas. She has posted a video on Instagram in which she reflects on her approach to dwarfism in Love Without Measure, a Netflix film starring the actor. In a note to the newspaper O Globo, the actor, who plays a 1.36m long character in the film, says that he does not intend to cause pain with his films.

“I’m really sorry, because I never want, through my films and art, to cause pain. On the contrary, my purpose will always be fun, entertaining, as I believe in aggregating humor for the whole family. The film tells a story of love, belonging and inclusion, valuing the abilities of its characters and rejecting any prejudice, of any kind.”, explained Leandro.

“We live in a world that is still far from the ideal, but one that has been moving towards not giving space to any kind of prejudice, segregation or exclusion”, continued the artist.

“This was the intention, through the lightness of humor, to address the importance of living in a world with more love and respect, where being accepted and loved is independent of physical characteristics. I stay here with my heart sinking for somehow not having transmitted this to Juliana Caldas and more than open to welcoming her with my total affection and respect”, he concluded.

understand the criticisms



On Instagram, Juliana Caldas published a video in which she reflects on the approach to dwarfism in the Netflix film. The actress became known after playing Estela in O Outros Lado do Paraso, on TV Globo.

“Firstly because the person who plays the character has dwarfism, the actor does not have dwarfism, than Leandro Hassum himself. They did computer graphics, they decreased [o Hassum] in computer graphics, stuff like that, to show he’s short. And after that, most of the movie is totally empowering, totally prejudiced jokes that, man, you can’t accept these days,” said the actress.

“When we talk about dwarfism, most of the time in this form of joke and totally empowering and prejudiced. Dwarfism is considered a disability. You cant accept it anymore for you to laugh about it nowadays”, lamented Juliana.

Check out the full video:

