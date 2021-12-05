Learn everything science has discovered so far about the Ômicron variant

RIO AND SÃO PAULO — Just over a week after scientists in Botswana and South Africa warned of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in circulation, we still have more questions than answers about it. The day after the alert, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern (VOC), which was renamed Ômicron.

What are the symptoms? How is it diagnosed? Are current vaccines effective against it? Researchers from around the world are rushing to detail the answers to these and many other questions and thus clarify the real threat that Ômicron represents. Some clarifications will still take a few days or weeks to surface. Meanwhile, GLOBO brings together everything that science has managed to clarify about the new variant, which already has six confirmed cases in Brazil.

Where was the Ômicron variant detected?

First records were on the African continent Photo: Editoria de Arte

The first country to notify Ômicron was South Africa, which issued a warning to the World Health Organization (WHO) on 24 November. According to WHO, the analyzes found the variant for the first time in a test sample collected on 9 November. With the announcement of the new strain, other countries started to sequence the genomes of the viruses found in people who tested positive for Covid-19.

In the Netherlands, for example, a traveler tested on Nov. 19 already had Ômicron, which shows that the new variant was already circulating in Europe before South Africa investigated the sudden increase in cases and discovered the new strain.

What are the symptoms?

Tiredness is everything as the main symptom Photo: Editoria de Arte

The first sign that the new Covid-19 infections were different was observed by the South African physician Angelique Coetzee when treating patients with symptoms different from those presented by those affected by Delta. New patients complained of tiredness, muscle aches, itchy throat or scratchy throat. In a few cases, they also had a low-grade fever and dry cough.

Among the most common symptoms of Delta are increased pulse rate, low oxygen levels, and loss of smell and taste.

Ômicron’s symptoms are more similar to that of Beta, which was also first identified in South Africa.

How to diagnose the new variant?

The identification of the new variant was only possible thanks to the genetic sequencing of the virus, which pointed out the mutations that made it different from other strains of the coronavirus. Therefore, this would be the best method to differentiate Ômicron from other variants.

However, Ômicron is relatively easy to distinguish from Delta in PCR testing. Unlike Delta, Ômicron has a mutation that causes what is called the “S gene drop-out” in genetics. This means that one of the parts of the virus, which is identified by the PCR test, is not present in this variant. Thus, tests that come with a result where only two parts were identified, instead of three, would indicate infection by the new variant. Therefore, the tests can be used as markers for this variant, which can be later confirmed by sequencing the genetic material of the virus.

Is Ômicron more transmissible than other strains?

Cases report in South Africa Photo: Editoria de Arte

According to WHO, everything indicates that Ômicron is more transmissible than other variants, including Delta, but this is not yet defined. South Africa reported an increase in testing positive for Covid-19 in areas where the variant is circulating. Epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether the increase in cases was caused by the new strain or by other factors.

Admissions also rose in the country Photo: Editoria de Arte

Preliminary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Ômicron (ie, people who have already had Covid-19 may be more easily reinfected with the new strain) compared to other worrying variants. However, for now, the information is limited. More data on this will be available in the coming days and weeks, says WHO.

What are the treatments against the new variant?

According to the WHO, corticosteroids (such as dexamethasone) and interleukin-6 blocking drugs (such as tocilizumab and sarilumab) are still indicated for the treatment of severe Covid-19 caused by any type of variant. Other treatments will be evaluated to see if they are still as effective, given the changes in parts of the virus in the Ômicron variant.

The company Regeneron, which has developed a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies, said its drug may be less effective against the micron variant of the coronavirus, an indication that this type of treatment may need to be updated if the new variant spreads aggressively.

But there is already a good sign. British drugmaker GSK said the sotrovimab antibody cocktail, developed in partnership with US company Vir, is effective against Ômicron. The data is based on laboratory tests and a study with hamsters. According to the companies, testing continues to confirm the results against all Ômicron mutations. Results are expected by the end of the year.

Monoclonal antibodies are indicated at the onset of symptoms, for patients at high risk of progressing to severe cases. The drug is administered intravenously, in a hospital environment. Similar products are offered or are being developed by Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca.

Do current vaccines work against Ômicron?

Ômicron drew attention due to the large number of mutations Photo: Editoria de Arte

The big question to be answered is exactly that. It is not yet known whether vaccines are less effective against Ômicron, but this risk exists due to mutations found in the variant. Most of them are in the spike protein, which is the main target of currently available vaccines.

In addition, the new strain has the E484K mutation, also found in Beta. This mutation was proven to escape monoclonal antibodies and had the ability to escape current vaccines.

The main developers of available immunizers — Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have already started trials to assess the effectiveness of their immunizers against the variant. Results are expected in about two weeks.

They have also gone ahead and started to develop new versions, aimed at the new strain. Pfizer said it could have a new immunizer ready in about 95 days. Johnson & Johnson said it will develop a vaccine against the variant if necessary and Moderna can bring an updated version of its immunizing agent to clinical trials in humans within 90 days.

How many cases are there in Brazil and in which countries has it been detected?

Until yesterday, Saturday, six cases of the new variant had been confirmed in Brazil. There are three in São Paulo, two in the Federal District and one in Rio Grande do Sul. The infected are people who have returned from travels to countries on the African continent.

In addition to Brazil, the new variant has already been identified in 39 countries. Of these, ten have local transmission of the variant, including South Africa, Botswana, Australia and the United States.