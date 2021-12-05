Learn how to block a contact on WhatsApp without it discovering

If you’ve ever had one of those inconvenient contacts on WhatsApp, those who don’t move, who send audios, photos and those streams in text form, you’ll definitely like today’s tip. Did you know that there is a way to block this contact without him finding out?

Apparently no change will happen in your unwanted contact’s life, however, you will have a period of peace. Understand how it works in the step-by-step instructions below:

for android

“Menu” (three dots in the upper right corner of the screen); Settings > Account > Privacy > Blocked Contacts; On this page you can see all contacts that have already been blocked: “Add” (upper right corner) and select the contact to be blocked

for iPhone

“Adjustments” (gear in the lower right corner of the screen); Account > Privacy > Blocked; On this page you see all contacts that have already been blocked: “Add New” and select the contact you want to block.

Windows Phone

“More” (three dots in the corner of the screen); Settings > contacts > blocked contacts; On this page you can see all contacts that have already been blocked: “+Button” and select the contact you want to block.

If you regret having blocked the contact in any of these systems, just redo the same steps and unblock it. Also on all systems, if you want to block someone who is not in your contact list, just open the conversation and block it in the conventional way, and the contact can see that it has been blocked.