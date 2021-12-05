Learn how to make a mixture to lighten dark areas of the body

It is common for some parts of our body to take on different tones over time. For example, we can notice that usually the armpits and groin may have spots. This happens for several reasons, including hair removal with razor blades. If this is your problem today, December 5th, you will learn a simple recipe for lighten dark areas of the body.

we of Home Tricks Portal we know how much the issue can interfere with your self-esteem. Although the situation is common, it often causes insecurities. Therefore, it is very important to look for simple solutions. After all, there are several homemade recipes that bring advantages in terms of cost-effectiveness and preparation.

Ingredients to lighten dark areas of the body

There are many methods that will help you in this treatment. It is important to emphasize that the greatest results happen in the long term. That is, you will need to use the blender for a while to start noticing big differences. For our recipe, you will only need lemon, baking soda and body oil.

However, there are other items that are also important for treatment. An example of this are scrubs and white clay. When we exfoliate our skin, we are removing dead cells, facilitating the renewal of the area. White clay, on the other hand, treats stains, helping to lighten dark areas of the body.

How to prepare the mixture?

First of all, it is essential that you make the recipe at night, before bed. For the mixture, just add the juice of half a lemon to 1 tablespoon of baking soda. After the ingredients have boiled, you should add 5 to 10 drops of moisturizing body oil. In other words, this recipe will work by clearing the entire darkened area.

Although, Due to the lemon juice, it is completely forbidden to expose yourself to the sun after using the mixture. Lightening dark areas of the body takes time. So, make this recipe twice a week with a break of a few days. Also, don’t forget to exfoliate the entire area every 7 days. If you don’t have a specific product, honey and sugar make a great pair for this task.

Finally, take care of your skin daily, moisturizing it with specific products. If possible, avoid shaving with a razor blade. Then, you will watch the video of the channel Perseguidora de Sonhos with all the recipe in detail.

