Learn how to make and share your retrospective

How about listening to the retrospective of the most heard songs this year on spotify? The platform of streaming musical has already released the list to its users. Each one has access to their list named after Wrapped 2021, in a personalized way, and also to the general numbers of reproductions.

In our country, the outstanding playlist of 2021, with about 6 million followers, is Top Brasil. The Barões da Pisadinha won the title of most listened to Brazilian artist of the year. The song that was successful at BBB 21 and went viral, Lipstick Cherry, by the duo Israel & Rodolfo, conquered the most listened to music space.

The most heard genre is the sertanejo, and, by the way, occupying the first place among female artists, is the singer Marília Mendonça, who died very early in a plane crash in November this year. Continuing the top 3 for women, are the duo Maiara e Maraisa and Luísa Sonza.

As a highlight, we still have the Podcasts, which Brazilians have been listening to a lot, especially Horoscope Hoje, which is the most listened to on Spotify in Brazil. Then there is Mano a Mano who is commanded by Mano Brown. Among the most listened to albums of the year is the one by João Gomes, I have the password.

Want to see your retrospective?

To access your retrospective, simply log in via your Android or iOS phone to the following site: www.spotify.com/br/wrapped/. And, if you want to post the Spotify retrospective, just access the latest stories and press the “share” option. One of the new features available this year is that users can share their stats on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.