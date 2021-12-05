Leila Pereira wants to bring five big names to Palmeiras in 2022 | Palm trees | Leila Pereira | Mine | Gerson | Peter | Ricardo Goulart

The green must have the arrival of big names for the next season

After beating Flamengo and winning the Libertadores bi-championship, Palmeiras is already thinking about the World Cup, which will be held in 2022, and despite still having two matches to play for the Brazilian Championship, Verdão no longer has any ambitions for this year.

In view of this, the board of directors alviverde is already starting to think about setting up the cast for the next season, and monitors the market in search of ‘heavy’ names, to start the ‘Leila Pereira era’. So far, the team is probing names like Pedro, Cavani and Soteldo, who would arrive at the club with the ‘pomp’ of absolute titleholders.

However, the board also ‘fights’ behind the scenes to ensure the permanence of coach Abel Ferreira, who left his future open for next year.

Thus, according to the news portal Goal.com, the new president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, will spare no effort to bring the names desired by Abel, who, according to the source, requested at least five big signings for the next season, not giving up the arrival of a defender and especially a center forward.

Journalist reveals names desired by Palmeiras

And according to journalist Sandro Barboza, from Rádio Bandeirantes, three of the five names in the crosshairs for 2022 are: Yerry Mina, Rafael Navarro and Ricardo Goulart, with the latter even undergoing medical examinations at the club this week, and having his arrival taken for granted behind the scenes of the São Paulo club.

Pedro and Gerson, who have been strongly linked to the club, seem more distant dreams, as through his Twitter, the journalist only commented on the situations of Mina, Navarro and Goulart:

Defender Mina and forward Navarro are negotiating with Palmeiras. Ricardo Goulart passed exams. Only do not sign if any medical problem is found.

Other names speculated at the club, such as Soteldo and Cavani, were not mentioned by the sources.

Sources: Fans.com and Sandro Barboza