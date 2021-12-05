Leopoldina gives birth to Isabel’s bogeyman in Nos Tempos do Imperador; Understand · TV News

Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) envy at Leopoldina’s (Bruna Griphao) pregnancy has some truth in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After all, the noblewoman gave birth to one of her sister’s greatest rivals for the throne of Brazil – Pedro Augusto (1866-1934). The “cursed prince” conspired behind the scenes against his aunt and ended his days in an asylum in Austria.

Authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão have no plans to show the fight to succeed Pedro (Selton Mello) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. With the start of the Paraguay War (1864-1870) on Thursday (2), the serial finally passed the 100-episode mark and headed for the final stretch.

The screenwriters’ plan is to end the story some 18 years before the end of slavery, which also marked the decline of the Second Reign (1840-1889). Isabel was already facing the resistance of the landowners, who did not look kindly on a woman in power, and she became persona non grata once and for all by signing the Lei Áurea.

Pedro Augustus, at the time, saw an opportunity to seek the support of the landowners and his own grandfather to become the next emperor. He was one of the monarch’s favorite grandchildren and was raised to assume power, as the princess’s barrenness was treated as a certainty by the royal family.

The young man’s dream went down the drain at age nine, when Isabel finally managed to get pregnant after a series of miscarriages and even a stillbirth. In addition to superstitions and popular beliefs, she still sought fertility treatment in Europe until she got to know the “miraculous” waters of the Rio de Janeiro mountains.

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) in the six o’clock soap opera

Who was the damn prince?

Pedro Augusto was Leopoldina’s first child with Augusto (1845-1907), who in fiction is played by Gil Coelho. A figure that hardly appears in textbooks, he had his trajectory scrutinized by historian Mary Del Priori in O Príncipe Maldito.

The damned prince Pedro Augusto (Public Domain)

The nobleman was described by documents of the time as a handsome and cultured man, who became one of Pedro II’s “darlings”.

He, however, suffered from psychotic episodes that worsened even more with the arrival of the military with the proclamation of the Republic in 1889.

The aristocrat went into exile in Austria and, with his mental health increasingly fragile, he even sought the help of Sigmund Freud (1856-1939). He died at 68, after more than four decades in an insane asylum, certain that one day he would ascend to the throne.

